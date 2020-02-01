advertisement

OTTAWA – Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault points out that changes to Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications regulations could result in online streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon paying sales taxes and investing in Canadian programs.

On January 29, a federal government panel of experts submitted a report recommending that the Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission be given new powers and responsibilities, including overseeing overseas streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Guilbeault spoke at a broadcasting conference in Ottawa on January 30 and promised to reform Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications regulations within a few months, but provided little details about the proposed changes.

Later, at the insistence of reporters, he proposed some of the panel’s recommendations, which he agreed to, including the statement that Ottawa should immediately oblige streaming companies to collect and forward GST / HST.

“I think that’s fairness. Everyone pays the GST in Canada, I don’t understand why some of the richest companies in the world shouldn’t pay the GST in Canada,” said Guilbeault.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a recent interview that a measure to tax online streaming services could be in the federal budget.

The nationwide review panel led by former Telus executive Janet Yale submitted its 235-page report on January 29, which contained 97 recommendations for change.

Some of them are fairly straightforward, such as renaming broadcasting and telecommunications laws and the CRTC.

Others would need a major change in policy, including one that would require online streaming companies to invest in Canadian content, as is already the case with domestic broadcasters.

The panel suggests that the CRTC should be responsible for a new registration process for Internet companies such as Netflix that distribute media content in Canada, regardless of whether the provider is domiciled or located abroad.

The new registration system would require online streaming services that benefit from operating in Canada to invest in Canadian programs.

On January 30, Guilbeault proposed a move in this direction to the government.

“They are already spending money in Canada. All we are going to ask them to do is make it more organized and ensure that Canadian cultural content is available to Canadians and viewers around the world,” said Guilbeault.

“We don’t ask them to do more. We just set up a system to make sure it goes well.”

He said the government would take the time to study the panel’s report in depth before making concrete commitments for possible reforms. According to Guilbeault, some changes will result from legislation. This could be difficult because it requires the support of the opposition parties to reach the minority parliament.

For this reason, the government is also examining possible regulatory changes that could be adopted and implemented more quickly, since such changes would only require the approval of the cabinet.

