The Honorable Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the Minister of Higher Education distributes the books donated by the UPDF to students on Tuesday (PHOTO / courtesy).

LUWERO – Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, Minister of Higher Education, applauded the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) for their support for education in the country.

Dr. Muyingo was on Tuesday, February 4, presiding over a function where the UPDF donated notebooks to the primary school of Uganda’s Mazzi church in Kamila sub-county, in the Luweero district.

Schools that took advantage of this symbolic civilian military activity to mark Tarehe Sita’s 39th birthday included:

Primary Church of the Kyakadoko Church in Uganda in Kakoge, Primary School of the Mazzi Church of Uganda in the Luweero District of Kamila County, SS of Lukole in the Nyimbwa Sub-County in the Luweero District and city ​​council of St Pius Naddangira P / s kakiri in the district of Wakiso.

Each of the above schools received 1,440 books, for a total of 10,080 books donated by the UPDF Chieftancy of Education, Sports and Culture.

The Honorable DR JC Muyingo, in his remarks, applauded the UPDF for the heart that gives schools in the region to improve their standards of education.

He also congratulated the UPDF Engineers Brigade for having demonstrated a high level of discipline during engineering work in the region.

The Chief Political Commissioner (CCP), Brigadier Henry Matisko, congratulated the residents of Luwero for allowing their children to participate in the liberation struggle, which ultimately inaugurated peace and development.

The Head of Education, Sports and Culture (CESC), Brig Wilson Muhabuzi, handing over the books, said that it was the district body that sat and selected the schools that would benefit from civilian military activities.

He reminded the public of Mazzi that the theme of the 39th Tarehe sita aims to consolidate the strategic partnership of the UPDF with the people to save the liberation gains and therefore the act of sharing the little of its department is to achieve this theme.

Mr. Tenywa Thomas, principal of the Uganda Mazzi Church primary school, thanked the UPDF for the offer to provide notebooks to the students of his school and asked parents to provide food to their children during school hours.

The occasion was attended by senior UPDF officers, religious leaders and local political leaders, among others.

