Defense Minister Charles Engola will be investigated for “undermining” the home (PHOTO / Feature).

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga instructed the Parliamentary Rules, Discipline and Privilege Committee to investigate the conduct of Minister of State for Defense Charles Okello Engola for disrespecting Parliament.

Kadaga issued the directive after the minister failed to table an official statement and did not respond to questions raised by members of the House as to why the UPDF defied Parliament’s recommendation to remove the fisheries unit from UPDF Lakes following accusations of torture inflicted on members of fishing communities.

The Minister of Defense was to present a statement on the status of implementation of the parliamentary resolution to suspend all operations of the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit on water bodies in Uganda in a delay less than a month.

However, in total disregard of the rules of Parliament which oblige ministers to present written statements and submit them to deputies before the start of the plenary session, Engola was accused of undermining Parliament when he failed to provide deputies a written statement.

The minister has told Parliament that he is awaiting the commission of inquiry into the matter to produce an investigation report and to deliver a detailed report to Parliament on Tuesday next week, remarks that have angered members.

Muyanja Ssenyongam (Mukono South) asked the President why Defense Minister Adolf Mwesige and his deputy Okello Engola should not be censured for failing to make two statements on harassment of fishermen and one on torturing UPDF officers artisanal miners.

This prompted the speaker to decide that the two ministers should appear before the rules committee to answer questions relating to contempt of Parliament.

