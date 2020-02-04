advertisement

The ministers defended the decision to exclude members of the Scottish press from a Downing Street briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal.

Journalists from a number of Scottish headlines, including twin Courier The Press and Journal, were all excluded from the number 10 briefing on Monday – which sparked a wave of angry questions from Scottish MPs in the House of Commons today.

The briefing was to be conducted by the Prime Minister’s chief negotiator on Brexit, David Frost, and would have been an opportunity for journalists to probe and question the potential impact of Mr. Johnson’s trade deal with the EU.

We are invited to inform who we want, when we want. “

– Lee Cain, director of communications for Downing Street

Political correspondents, however, left in protest during an attempt to exclude certain media.

Johnson’s director of communications Lee Cain, who was asked to defend the actions, said, “We are welcome to inform who we want, when we want them.”

SNP MPs reacted furiously after hearing that no representative from the Scottish press kit had been invited.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, speaking in the House of Commons, said: “My constituency, Aberdeen, is expected to be the hardest hit city in the UK following Brexit, but Westminster correspondent for the press and newspaper were not invited, in fact, no Scottish journalist from the lobby was invited.

“Is the contempt that this government shows for Scotland now spreading to our press corps?”

Here is Chloe Smith MP, a Minister in the British Cabinet Office, who tells me that excluding journalists from government briefings protects press freedom #DoubleSpeak pic.twitter.com/a4R0Nkdsw1

– Deidre Brock (@DeidreBrock) February 4, 2020

The question followed up on a similar point by SNP MP Alison Thewliss, who observed: “It is difficult to report outside of the Westminster bubble if the government does not invite Scottish journalists to enter.”

The response from Cabinet Minister Chloe Smith was unfriendly, first implying that exclusion was not a problem as Scotland is served by national broadcasters before issuing a long-term defense which made the benches of the opposition laugh.

She said, “On this side of the House, we are a unionist party. We think this kind of practice should be done as much as possible across the nations of our wonderful country.

“We welcome close cooperation between the people and the Scottish press and all other parts of our United Kingdom who will, I hope, remain united in this and all of this is again complemented by what we are offering here as technical briefings which I hope can be read as extending across the union in this way. “

Analysis: a power game too far?

Dominic Cummings, PM’s special advisor

It may seem a bit overwhelming to report that journalists are excluded from Westminster briefings, but the question is important and addresses broader questions about the government’s attitude to control, writes Dan O’Donoghue .

Since the elections, Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s de facto chief of staff and his director of communications Lee Cain have practically declared war on parliamentary journalists.

The first was a change in the lobby briefing system – bi-daily meetings where journalists can interview the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister.

The meetings had been a hall of Commons, now they are in Downing Street. This raised fears that it would give number 10 the power to deny entry to journalists they dislike – as has now been proven, twice.

“Trumpian” tactics

Last week the wider press kit was excluded from a briefing on the decision to allow Huawei to manage part of the UK’s 5G network and yesterday, several journalists were excluded from a Brexit briefing .

This decision is part of a scheme that also saw Mr. Johnson’s boycott team Today of BBC Radio 4 and Good Morning Britain of ITV.

The “Trumpian” tactic may have been designed to divide journalists, bigger titles against smaller ones, still based in London, but it has only succeeded in uniting the press and exposing the problem to the general public. public. An all-out failure for public relations.

