Minister of Health Aceng presents a gift to US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac, while other officials rejoice at the Serena Hotel in Kampala on Tuesday (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng commended the Government of the United States of America for its support to the health sector in Uganda.

It was Tuesday evening when National Medical Stores (NMS) and the Department of Health hosted a farewell dinner for the US ambassador to Uganda, Deborah Malac at the Serena Hotel, Kampala.

The Minister greeted Amb. Deborah for being the first ambassador to bring the U.S. Embassy team closer to the Department of Health to the point where the difference between the U.S. government and the industry was unknown.

“Thank you for your friendship, your down-to-earth nature, and believing in us, and believing that we are not all in corruption. Thank you! She said to the applause.

Ms. Malac, a career diplomat, was appointed by former US President Barack Obama in September 2015 and succeeded Ambassador Scott Deilsi who announced his retirement. The Senate confirmed her appointment in November 2015 and she presented her credentials to President Yoweri Museveni in February 2016.

Malac will be replaced by Natalie E. Brown, head of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Eritrea.

In a report sent to the Senate Foreign Relations Commission in September, the US State Department said that Ms. Brown, who had also previously been deputy head of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia, had experience required for this position.

