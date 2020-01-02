advertisement

For 2020 and beyond, “mini Melbourne” outskirts, more climate-friendly development and apartment blocks via shopping centers were forecast.

Mike Day, co-founder and director of RobertsDay, the urban planning and design consultancy for Burwood Brickworks, Kinley in Lilydale and other urban developments, shared the expected trends that will emerge in Australia’s capitals over the next decade.

Mr. Day, member of several planning and design committees and a member of the Planning Institute of Australia, says this year will set a precedent for the 2020s.

“With population growth and the emergence of innovative new technologies and ideas, future generations will look back at the 2020s and point to a decade that has changed our cities – especially our outskirts – more than any other decade in the last century.” he said.

Mr Day’s five key trends for 2020 and beyond are listed below.

1. “Mini Melbourne” will appear on our outskirts

The sought-after inner districts in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are not only in demand because of their location. Their arrangement of small parks, small main streets, terraces, shops, alleys and public transport on the doorstep is extremely attractive for residents. Designers and developers of rapidly growing outlying suburbs will use downtown templates to create equally attractive new communities that urbanize the suburbs.

2. The growth of mixed use developments and the emergence of buildings with overlapping use

Mixed-use developments will emerge to create self-sufficient communities that focus on accessibility. Good current examples are Kinley, Williams Landing and Burwood Brickworks in Melbourne and Fairwater in Sydney. In addition, the state government’s planning systems are already beginning to change and promote “overlapping use”: the creation of residential real estate on retail and commercial space and vice versa. The best known examples are apartments built on shopping centers. Mike says this will also help reinvent shopping centers.

3. Climate, environment and health guide planning decisions

Australia is one of the 193 countries that have adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations General Assembly for 2030. The public expects organizations to pursue a stronger goal by responding to climate change. Air quality, water quality, waste management, green spaces, public spaces, public health and more all affect the decisions of developers and city planners. The most enlightened urban developers concentrate on “planet, people, purpose and profit”.

4. Lower rates of private vehicle ownership

We will see a move away from auto-centric communities as more teenagers and teenagers aged 20 and older will postpone or refuse their license if they live in a compact, networked, accessible, mixed-use residential area. The loss of interest in personal vehicle ownership will be mainly due to the cost of owning and maintaining cars and traffic jams. “Affordable housing” is more of a buzzword these days than “affordable housing” because transportation costs in the growth areas of our capitals often exceed housing costs.

5. Growth of sustainable and affordable mobility as needed in our suburbs

The waning interest in car owners is also due to growing and widespread technology-based on-demand transportation options such as Uber and e-bikes and scooters, as well as affordable public transport initiatives such as non-marking trams. Railless trams cost taxpayers only a tenth of the cost of conventional trams – so governments can afford to accommodate them not only in city centers, but also in outskirts. This will support growth in more compact homes.

