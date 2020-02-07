advertisement

I am an increasingly awkward individual who by far prefers to spend the evenings listening to real crime podcasts alone rather than getting on my nerves at first dates.

But even I know that there is a big romantic day on the horizon where people go looking for personal but romantic gifts that also reflect the length and seriousness of the relationship.

Indeed, it’s a tricky dance where the big Valentine’s Day gift exchange instantly comes up after you manage to navigate the minefield on Christmas morning. You usually spend less this time of year, but you have to be so thoughtful …

In recent years, gift companies have offered more and more inventive ways to give and receive personalized gifts, from face socks to cozy pajamas covered with your favorite pictures.

Firebox has now gone a step further with the brand new “Mini Me’s – Personalized Dolls”, adorable, mushy dolls that you can design as you wish. Perfect for couples or lovebirds who have to work separately for long periods.

You can choose from six cute outfits: astronaut, bikini, business suit, hunk, manchini and teddy bear. So you can choose one that best expresses how your other half sees you. A super cute way for your significant other to keep you close to your heart, even if you’re miles apart.

As described on the Firebox website:

Absent from your partner this Valentine’s Day? Do you miss your best friend? Have you always wanted a small clone of yourself? Sounds like a job for our Personalized Mini Me.

Now you can give someone the gift of … you! Although a smaller and more cozy version. Just upload a high quality photo of your smiley and we will put it on a small doll. You can also choose the outfit you want to wear with your Mini Me.

Have you always wanted to be an astronaut (and really small)? Now is your chance!

For £ 19.99, these teddies won’t break the bank, but I would be happy if you would like your loved one to cuddle up to Valentine’s Day.

Firebox advised UK customers to schedule four to seven working days (Monday to Friday) for printing and delivery, while international customers should allow 10-15 working days.

Create your own Mini-Me on the Firebox website.

