Before we delve too deeply into this Mindhunter story, we should make one thing clear: the show will not be officially canceled. However, no further episode may be planned shortly.

In a statement on TVLine, Netflix confirmed that due to David Fincher’s busy schedule, they decided to free the cast from their contracts so they could do other work. There seems to be uncertainty as to whether another season will take place, but the door remains open:

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film, Mank, and producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may visit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt that it wasn’t fair for the actors to hold on to them looking for another job while he explored his own new job. “

For Netflix, this is a nice move, mostly because keeping a group of actors in the balance isn’t the best in the world. There was already a long wait between seasons 1 and 2 of Mindhunter, so we can imagine that it will take so much longer between season 2 and a possible season 3. Maybe this will happen in a few years, but it definitely won’t come off anytime soon. It almost feels like another show in Sherlock right now, in which Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman left it open so they can go back on the road.

Do we think there is an interest in more mind hunters? Sure, but if it doesn’t happen, it won’t happen. Sometimes it’s better to leave people who want more than canceling a show because not enough people have watched. There’s a lot more to tell, but maybe timing is just now.

