Fincher will spend much of 2020 completing his Netflix movie “Mank”.

“Mindhunter” fans have wondered if Netflix will continue a third season of the David Fincher series killer drama since the last season on August 16, 2019, and now the acclaimed show is going to go on indefinitely. TVLine confirms that “Mindhunter” actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv have been released from their contracts. The show has not been canceled, but a third season is currently inactive as Fincher spends much of 2020 working on his new feature “Mank”.

A Netflix representative told TVLine Michael Ausiello: “David is concentrating on making his first Netflix film ‘Mank’ and producing the second season of ‘Love, Death and Robots’. In the meantime, it wasn’t for the actors fair to keep them from looking for other work while he explored new work for himself. “

“Mindhunter” debuted in October 2017 to gain instant recognition and popularity. The series is inspired by the book “Mindhunter: In the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” and plays Groff and McCallany as two FBI agents who investigate serial killers earlier this year at the office’s Behavioral Science Unit. Torv stared at a psychologist who helped the FBI agents understand the thoughts of serial killers. The second season of the series included Charles Manson, Son of Sam and Richard Speck. “Mindhunter” fans are used to waiting for new episodes because there was a break of more than two years between the first and second season. It looks like waiting for a possible third season will take even longer, if it happens at all.

The actors Gross and McCallany were loudly trying to keep “Mindhunter” going. Last November, Groff spoke to Collider and was enthusiastic when a reporter came up with the idea of ​​”Mindhunter” with a total of 50 episodes. “You know he and I would be so depressed,” said Groff. “We are ready. We are ready. Whenever the call comes, we are ready to jump.”

Fincher is still in the production of “Mank”, his first director’s feature film since “Gone Girl”. The Hollywood drama supported by Netflix tells the true story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played in the film by Gary Oldman) and his tough struggle to write Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane”. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for “Mank,” but the film is slated for release in 2020.

