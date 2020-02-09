advertisement

A Burton father who woke up on the ground, unable to move, lost an entire month of his memory when a terrible illness attacked his nervous system.

After coming out of a coma weeks later, Peter Collins began to hallucinate and thought the doctors were trying to kill him.

He was previously a fit and healthy dad who liked to ride a bike, but started to worry when his feet started to slide off the pedals.

Peter also started waking up on the floor after falling out of bed in his sleep.

One morning he couldn’t even move his toes – and since then his life has been turned upside down.

The 45-year-old said: “In the three weeks before I arrived at the hospital, I started to lose strength in my legs and had trouble walking.

“After going to the doctor, I was put on steroids, but they didn’t seem to help.

“Three days later, I woke up on the floor of my room and I couldn’t get up.

“I had to call my mother and her partner, but they couldn’t get up and ended up calling an ambulance.

“The last thing I remember is that the ambulance left my driveway in April.

“Apparently, I called all of my relatives and said goodbye to them. Then it’s white until June.”

Mr. Collins was put in a coma for 10 days at Queen’s Hospital in Burton and when he came he was shocked to find out how bad he had deteriorated.

He said, “When I woke up for the first time, all I could move was my eyes.

“There were 14 doctors around me.

“I didn’t know what was going on. Apparently, I was so bad when I was in there.

“I was hallucinating and I thought the doctors were trying to kill me.

“Polyaxonal neuropathy, which I was diagnosed with, attacked my nervous system, so I had to learn to start all over again.

“I couldn’t walk and I had to do physiotherapy to get back on my feet. I couldn’t even pick up a jug and I had to use my elbow to press the call button because I had no grip.

“It took me three months to move my toe.”

Mr. Collins of Stapenhill saw his weight drop from 11 to 7 and had to spend four and a half months in hospital recovering from a keyhole operation.

He said, “I hated what had happened to me. When I got out, I sold my bikes.

“I was hoping I could come back to it, but it’s useless, it just wouldn’t be safe.

“Its impact has changed lives.

“They say it can improve after three years, but I got sick in 2015 and passed the three-year mark, so the effects will stay with me.”

“I walk with a stick, I have to take eight or nine different medicines and even now I can’t tell the difference between the materials

“If I touch something, I can’t tell if it’s wood or metal and it takes a long time to know if the water is hot or cold.

“A few weeks ago, I had a cold and my nerve endings hurt so much that I only slept 20 minutes.”

Despite what happened, Mr. Collins considered himself lucky and thanked the hospital for “saving his life”.

He said, “The doctors and nurses at the hospital have done an excellent job.

“I wouldn’t be here without them. They saved my life.”

