advertisement

Sundance: Lee Isaac Chung’s fourth feature film is a smooth, sweet, yet amazingly powerful story of how to fit into the American dream.

Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical “Minari” is a raw and vivid story of two simultaneous assimilations. It is the story of a family that fits into a country, but also the story of a man who fits into his family.

Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) and his wife Monica (“Sea Fog” star Han Yeri) emigrated from Korea together in the early 1970s, but after almost a decade as a chicken sex star in California, they reach the Arkansas trailer he bought for their home Family in separate cars. Monica drives the kids: a stoic teenage girl named Anne (the natural and grounded Noel Cho) and an early seven-year-old boy named David (new arrival Alan S. Kim) who give birth to one of the most important and sincere kids since Jonathan Chang in “Yi Yi”). Jacob drives the truck, which is full of his own valuable cargo.

advertisement

connected

connected

When he approaches the 5-hectare site of the crumbling Ozark farmland without realizing that it has defeated the last man to settle there, Jacob’s eyes sparkle with hellish joy. It looks like a man who literally wants to plant his roots in foreign soil. He sees this raw earth as a garden of Eden waiting to be grown. Monica is a practical woman who is worried about raising a son with a heart murmur and is an hour from the nearest hospital. She is not entirely convinced. How can you build a foundation for your family in a house on wheels? She stares at her husband in a way that implies a thousand unheard arguments, or the same argument a thousand times: “That’s not what you promised.”

As gentle as the stream that flows through Yi’s property, yet powerful enough to reverberate for generations to come, Chung’s loving and exceedingly lovable immigrant drama questions the American dream with the hard hope of a family that has to believe in something before they believe it lose to each other. Jacob is too proud to be content with someone else’s conditions. He will do anything to prove that he is leading his family to the promised land, even if no one shares his vision of success. Yeun is so concentrated and physical as he was easy and elusive in “Burning”. He drives the Yis into a new home that is so unstable that a tornado could pick it up and hurl it across the country (production designer Yong Ok Lee) does a brilliant job of gradually using the formerly empty trailer throughout the film a rich sense of personal history.

During the day Jacob works in a stable where he assesses the genitals of chickens with the intensity of a Nascar pit crew. At night he buries Korean products on his farm and wants to subdue the country with the help of the eccentric Pentecostal Minister next door (Will Patton). Jacob doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in getting involved – he and Monica speak Korean at home, and a tentative Sunday morning at the local church doesn’t seem to belong to him like his children do – but a rise one way or another he will make this country his own.

Jacob is usually seen in a white tank top and red hat with a cigarette between his lips – he is a man’s distillation, just like a little boy could remember his father. For this purpose, “Minari” often feels above all as David’s story. Similar to his father, this ridiculously cute little child has to adapt on at least two different fronts.

David was born in America and is seamlessly bilingual. He lives in Mountain Dew and loves to watch wrestling on TV. He gets his bed wet and gets into other problems, but most of the time he tries to keep things calm, if only because of the hole in his heart. But when Monica invites her widowed mother to live with them, David can feel drawn in two directions for the first time in his life.

Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung) is a playful and vulgar old woman with a mischievous sense of humor. She is the coolest grandma a child could ever wish for, but David is reflexively disgusted that she shouldn’t be in line with his American understanding of what a child is. It doesn’t bake. It “smells like Korean”. It is its perfect foil, even if it is not yet sharp enough to recognize it. The many scenes between these two wonderful characters are equally warm and wistful, as they bounce from wise wisdom to a kind of hilarious humor that wouldn’t be out of place in a film by the Farrelly brothers. Youn is nothing short of exceptional in the role; From the very beginning she embodies the elegant way in which Chung “Minari” hovers between naturalism and melodrama. Towards the end, it triggers a fire summit that determines the entire future of the Yi family in a single moment of truth.

From the opening notes of Emile Mosseri’s ethereal piano score to the way in which Monica Jacob always brings back to reality, Chung’s flawless memory game always moves in the field of tension between shared memories of the past and contradicting visions of the future. This beautiful film portrays the family as the ultimate journey, only to find out how difficult it can be to agree on a destination. Is Jacob trying to prove what is possible for him, or is he doing his best to build something for the next generation? Is there any way that these two goals overlap before Monica has to pull the ripcord?

If the finale turns out to be unusually intense for a film that otherwise has to do with silent observations and expressive grace notes – a hole in the clouds at the end of a brutal agricultural stretch; The Yi family arranges itself in a single shot across the trailer, making it feel like home.

At some point Monica wants David to stop getting his bed wet and gives advice to her son. She tells him that the next time he pees, he should stand on the toilet, open his cheeks and ask himself, “Is that a dream? Is that a dream? “We can only assume that David will one day outgrow this damp tendency, and yet dreams and reality have rarely been more indistinguishable at the end of this unforgettable film. To Chung’s eyes, that’s exactly what makes them both seem possible.

Note: A

“Minari” was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 as part of the US Dramatic Competition. A24 will bring it to theaters later this year.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement