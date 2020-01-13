advertisement

HERSHEY, Pa. – The varsity cheerleading team at Milton Area High School has spent months preparing the perfect routine to compete for a bid at the UCA Nationals. On the weekend in Hershey, the team participated in the small championships varsity division. They have not finished in the top ten, but that does not mean that this is the end of the road.

“To go to the national, they just have a regional and then you go to the national. So it’s not all-inclusive, like saying that wrestling is where you start in districts rather than in departments, and all those steps that the boys go through are struggling “It’s a totally different animal,” said head coach, Traci Ferguson.

Competing and placing in states would greatly boost his rights within the Commonwealth for Milton. More importantly, it is all good practice for nationals.

“This is a good habit for our freshman who has never really participated because they did not compete in high school to be here and fight for all these people,” said senior cheerleader, Samantha Snyder.

The Black Panthers will compete in the “Game Day” category of Nationals – a totally different routine than the performance at state championships.

“You do your band dance and your fight song and then you sing, an attack or defense and then your cheers. Then you have your normal routine,” said senior cheerleader, Jessica Waycaster.

Milton’s top finish in game day is 2nd. The team practices six days a week and it is all worth it if they represent their school on a national level.

“It proves that we have worked hard and that the team has come together to put one routine on the mat,” said senior cheerleader Tierra Fisher.

The skills get them recognition, but the only way to come to Orlando, Florida is the fundraisers, including a cheerleading competition event on January 25.

“Last year we had such a great turnout that we could eventually pay for the girls’ meals for every day and we couldn’t have done that for a long time,” said Ferguson.

The Black Panthers hope to build on a better finish when they compete on February 5.

