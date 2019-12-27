advertisement

VIDEO: Millions’ ions of shining fish in White Rock waters amaze

Day and night pictures show a stark contrast to the rage of Christmas Day

A fish rage drew people’s attention on Christmas Day in the White Rock catchment – and much later in the evening.

Little swimmers – either Pacific herring or anchors – have pulled dozens of seals and sea lions into Semiahmoo Bay in recent weeks to dine on the bright creatures.

But while photos of the day and videos shown on Arch Arch News from Christmas Day show a rapid activity as the fish circulated and scribbled in the water, photos from around midnight depict a stark contrast; all dead fish.

“Millions of fish on White Rock beach at midnight on a low night,” Su Gu writes in a morning email on PAN December 26.

“I’ve never seen anything like this here.”

PAN has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada for more information on the phenomenon.

A midnight photo on Christmas Day shows thousands of dead fish from the White Rock scene. (Contributed photo)

