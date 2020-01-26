advertisement

Kenyan farmers are fighting millions of desert locusts that have emerged from the worst eruption in 70 years.

The United Nations is now calling for international aid to combat the huge swarms that will wreak havoc in Ethiopia and Somalia after heavy rains at the end of 2019 and create ideal conditions for insect reproduction.

Grasshoppers feed on crops and destroy farmland, threaten the locals with devastating hunger and make the farmers fear that their cattle will be grazed.

According to Jens Laerke from the United Nations Humanitarian Office in Geneva, around 70,000 hectares of land have already been affected in Kenya. Even small flocks of insects can eat enough food for 35,000 people in one day.

Airborne pesticide spraying is said to be “the only effective way to reduce the number of grasshoppers,” despite the fact that the resources require approximately $ 70 million. It will be difficult to target all affected areas, especially in Somalia, where parts of the country are being targeted by the extremist al-Shabab group.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) described the outbreak as “unprecedented” and added:

The spread of pests and the size of the infestation are so far from the norm that the capacities of local and national authorities have reached their limits.

The agency fears that the number of grasshoppers could increase 500-fold by June, after the rain in March brought new vegetation to large parts of the region.

A single swarm can contain up to 150 million grasshoppers per square kilometer of arable land – an area of ​​almost 250 soccer fields. It is believed that a particularly large swarm in northeast Kenya was 60 km long and 40 km wide.

Abubakr Salih Babiker, a climate researcher from Nairobi, said climate change has contributed to “exceptional” breeding conditions for the beetles.

The United Nations has called for a joint campaign to deal with the crisis, with concerns that swarms will spread to more East African countries “if efforts to fight the voracious pests are not extended across the region”.

In a press release, FAO Director General QU Dongyu said the agency is activating “fast-track mechanisms” to support governments, given that the situation is now “international in size”.

The authorities in the region have already taken initial control measures. However, given the scale and urgency of the threat, additional financial support from the international donor community is required to provide them with the tools and resources needed to complete the task.

East Africa is not the only region affected, with reports saying that numerous swarms of desert locusts have been breeding in India, Iran and Pakistan since June 2019.

Significant breeding activities among insects also take place in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen.

