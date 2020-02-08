advertisement

The glassed-in porches and panoramic windows of the Knocklofty Reserve offer a magical view over polished, dotted chewing gum floors.

In an elevated location in desirable West Hobart, this elegant, modern two-bedroom house has only recently been completed.

advertisement

The house is completely on one level, including the internal access to the double garage. This makes it very attractive for buyers who want to downsize from a two-story house to something in the apartment, but without giving up the feeling of light and space in an elevated position.

Smart architecture has been considered to double the size of the house if desired by building a lower level that still offers the same views.

The master bedroom is a real suite that leaves nothing to be desired. It offers breathtaking views, a walk-in dressing room, a luxurious and spacious bathroom with double washbasins opposite and a private terrace – what more could the next owner need?

The floor plan includes an inner courtyard with an open wood-burning fireplace that offers a warm, entertaining opportunity outdoors in all seasons.

All devices are integrated, including an AEG steamer and a vacuum sealed drawer. There is also a walk-in pantry.

The house also offers a private study area.

The location is superb – including more than 2100 square meters – and the home is just moments from Hobart’s business district. Nevertheless, it offers a feeling of loneliness with its undisturbed, dramatic view of Kunanyi / Mount Wellington.

No.4 Hatchery Court, West Hobart, is listed on Knight Frank under “$ 1.2 Million Deals”.

advertisement