In the West Midlands we have 11 billionaires – and some of the wealthiest people in the region come from Burton and the surrounding area.

From football managers to construction companies, the region has many wealthy individuals, some of whom are just around the corner.

And this year’s Birmingham Rich Post List, published in association with Quilter Cheviot, detailed them all.

Two Burton entrepreneurs are in the top 50.

At number 22 are Andrew and Linda Leaver with their Burton Clinigen-based pharmaceutical company, which has a site in First Avenue.

They entered with 230 million pounds sterling, having also appeared last year at the 26th rank, with 225 million pounds sterling.

Last year, Clinigen finalized the acquisition of US rights to the cancer drug Proleukin.

In a £ 160 million deal, Clinigen has entered into an agreement with Novartis for the rights to the medicine, which is used for the treatment of melanoma and renal cell carcinoma.

At number 30 is Michael Wright, who enters with £ 185 million.

The Burton businessman had a substantial Christmas salary in December 2017 when Riviera Travel, the company he founded, was sold to the European private equity firm Silverfleet for £ 250 million.

Riviera, specializing in cruises and tours for over 55s and based at Wetmore Road, employs around 140 people.

Wright has resigned from the board but retains a 20% stake in the company, which has £ 59.7 million in assets.

Number two on the list is none other than Lord Bamford, the president of the giant excavator based in Rocester, JCB, and his family.

They made a fortune in manufacturing and are said to have made £ 4.8 billion.

Strong export demand in India and China boosted profits to £ 447 million and sales of £ 4.1 billion as the global construction equipment market hit record highs of a million machines.

JCB also opened a new £ 50 million factory just outside Uttoxter – where it was founded – producing more than 100,000 cabins a year and creating 200 jobs.

Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan, founders of the 2 Sisters Food Group, owner of Fox’s Biscuits, another company with a factory in Uttoxeter, are not far behind in 13th place.

Fox’s, which makes cookies, including party rings, oatmeal, Rocky bars and crispy creams, and its owners came in on the list with 680 million pounds.

This decision comes at a time when the group is undergoing major restructuring – and its strategy seems to be to stem losses and boost turnover.

The top 50 of the rich list

1. Nassef Sawiris (Aston Villa) £ 5.7 billion Football / Construction – 2019 No 1 £ 5.2 billion

2. Lord Bamford and his family (JCB) £ 4.8 billion Manufacturing – 2019 # 2 £ 4.5 billion

3. Guo Guangchang (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £ 4.5 billion Football / Investment – 2019 n ° 3 £ 4.2 billion

4. Guochuan Lai (West Bromwich Albion) £ 2.2 billion (£ 2.5 billion) Football / eco-cities – No 4 2019 £ 2.6 billion

5 = Lord Paul of Marylebone & Family (Caparo) £ 2 billion Manufacturing – 2019 No 8 £ 1.5 billion

5 = Wes Edens (Aston Villa) £ 2 billion Football / Investment – 2019 No 5 £ 1.9 billion

7. John Bloor (Bloor Homes / Triumph) £ 1.9 billion Manufacturing / Construction – 2019 n ° 6 £ 1.85 billion

8. John Caudwell (Phones4U) £ 1.6 billion mobile – 2019 No 7 £ 1.56 billion

9. Jacques Gaston Murray and his family (Andrew Sykes) £ 1.25 billion Manufacturing – 2019 n ° 9 £ 1.2 billion

10. Lord Edmiston (IM Group) £ 1.1 billion Real Estate / Automotive – No 10 2019 = £ 1 billion

11. Tony Gallagher (Gallagher Developments) £ 1 billion Construction – 2019 No 12 £ 925 million

12. Sir Peter Rigby (Rigby Group) £ 980 million IT / Aeronautics – 2019 n ° 11 £ 950 million

13. Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan (2 sisters) £ 680 million Food – 2018 n ° 14 £ 700 million

14. Caspar MacDonald-Hall (LCP) Owned by £ 600 million – 2018 No 15 £ 560 million

15. Richard Harpin (HomeServe) £ 620 million (£ 360 million) Insurance – 2019 No 16 £ 520 million

16. Roy Richardson and his family (Richardsons) £ 490 million Construction – 2019 No 17 £ 480 million

17. Thomas Hartland-Mackie and his family (CEF) 450 million electric pounds – 2019 No 18 470 million pounds sterling

18. Sir Paul Ruddock (Landsdowne) Hedge fund of £ 305 million – 2019 No 21 £ 300 million

19. Dean Hoyle (The Works) £ 300 million Stationery – 2019 No 20 £ 310 million

20. Julia and Guy Hands (hand-selected hotels) £ 265 million Hotels – 2019 No 22 £ 265 million

21. Paul Newey (Ocean Finance) £ 240 million Finance – 2019 No 24 £ 240 million

22 = Andrew Thorpe and his family (FW Thorpe) £ 230 million Lighting – 2019 No 35 £ 220 million

22 = Andrew and Linda Leaver (Clinigen) £ 230 million Pharmaceuticals – 2019 No 26 £ 225 million

24 = Keith Bradshaw (Listers) £ 220 million Nursing homes / automobile – 2019 No 29 = £ 220 million

24 = Chris and Michael Miller (Harris and Sheldon) £ 220m investment / Field Sports – 2019 No 29 = £ 200m

26. Simon Clarke and his family (St Modwen) £ 210 million Property / Construction – 2019 No 28 £ 210 million

27 = James Holder (Superdry) £ 200 million Fashion – 2019 No 29 = £ 200 million

27 = Peter Horton (Hortons’s Estate) £ 200 million Construction – 2019 No 35 = £ 180 million

29 Jeremy Peace (WBA / Quadrant) £ 200 million (£ 200 million) Finance / Football 2019 No 31 = £ 190 million

30 = Sir Euan Anstruther Gough-Calthorpe (Calthorpe Estates) Owned by £ 185 million – 2019 No 33 = £ 185 million

30 = Michael Wright (Riviera Travel) £ 185 million – 2019 No 36 = £ 175 million

32. Geoff Wilding (Victoria Carpets) £ 180 million Carpet – 2019 No 23 £ 200m

33. Rupert Mucklow (A&J Mucklow) £ 170 million Construction – 2019 n ° 39 = £ 150 million

34 = Anthony and Graham Coombs and their family (S&U) £ 165 million Finance – 2019 33 = £ 185 million

34 = Alan Jackson and his family (Intercity Technology) £ 165 million Telecommunications – 2019 No 38 £ 154 million

36. Noel Sweeney and family (Chasetown civil engineering) £ 160 million – new entry

37 = Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson (Intouch Games) £ 156 million – 2019 # 39 = £ 150 million

37 = Constantine Folkes (Folkes Holdings) £ 155 million Property / Manufacturing – 2019 No 43 £ 130 million

39 = Nick Gray (GTech) £ 150 million Appliances – 2019 No 37 = £ 155 million

39 = Jeremy Woolridge and his family (Wedge Group) £ 150 million Manufacturing – 2019 No 39 £ 150 million

41. Ozzy Osbourne and family (Black Sabbath) Music £ 145 million – 2019 No 42 £ 140 million

42. Mike Walker and family (Karndean) £ 140 million Floor covering – 2019 44 = £ 128 million

43. The Sodha Brothers (Lexon) £ 135 million Pharmaceuticals – 2019 No 48 = £ 120m

44. Terry Lister (Listers) £ 130 million Automobile – 2019 No 44 = £ 128 million

45. Jackie Hudson (Instarmac) £ 128 million for road surfaces – 2019 46 = £ 125 million

46 = Jeff Lynne – (ELO) Music – New entry – £ 125m

46 = Jo Bradwell (The Binding Site) £ 125 million Pharmaceuticals – 2019 No 46 = £ 125 million

48 = Woon Wing Yip (Wing Yip) £ 120 million (£ 115 million) Food – 2019 No 50 £ 115 million

50. Dr Dallas Burston (Stoneythorpe Estate) £ 115 million Pharmaceuticals / events – 2019 No 48 £ 120 million

.

