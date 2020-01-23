advertisement

Tuesday in the Senate, the patrician leaders of our fifty states agreed that the official drinks of the impeachment trial would be water and milk. Milk? What, no caffeine? No Coke, no Pepsi, no Dr Pepper? They could have chosen something trendy, like kombucha, or low-calorie, like Crystal Light, or even sporty, like Gatorade – some of these senators look seriously dehydrated. But they went with good old-fashioned milk, which could be so annoying that it would make a quick trial, or so comforting that it would pacify the hungry politicians and perhaps put them to sleep. Are they able to order chocolate milk?

In any event, this is the first positive development resulting from the Ukrainian scandal. The dairy industry is rapidly uddering. For years, small dairy farms have sold their herds and closed or opted for sustainable crops, such as hemp. In what looks like a death knell, some dairy giants have recently filed for bankruptcy: the country’s largest supplier, Dean Foods, declared bankruptcy in November, and Borden, personified by Elsie the Cow, followed, more early this month. Tom Toigo, a market booth employee for Ronnybrook, a family dairy farm in the Hudson Valley, says, “This is not a good time to be in the dairy industry. Sales of milk are down. People don’t see milk as a healthy way to eat – which, by the way, is not true. Milk is a better source of calcium than some of the products that replace it, as well as a good source of protein and vitamins. .

The strict definition of milk, according to Webster, is not very appetizing: from the old English meolc or milc, it is “a fluid secreted by the mammary glands of females to feed their young; esp. cow’s milk, used as human food. The meaning has broadened, in terms of words, to “a liquid resembling milk in appearance: like the latex of a plant, the juice of a coconut made of liquid endosperm, the content of a grain unripe grain. “The dairy lobby has petitioned the FDA to restrict the definition of milk to mammals. As Toigo says,” milk comes from lactating animals. “

Unfortunately for dairy lobbyists, the definition of milk has long been out of the backyard. First, soy milk, offered in cafeterias as an alternative with which lactose intolerants could falsify their covfefe. Then there was almond milk (available in cans alongside long-lasting European-style milk), which nutritionists recommend for smoothies and protein shakes, and which Starbucks approves as a milk substitute in slats. In fact, the O.E.D. cites a recipe from a 1425 cookbook for “mylke des almaundes”. Last summer, huge advertisements appeared on city buses for oat milk. Now all the other nuts have piled up. Wander the grocery store on a busy Friday afternoon and you can see hazelnut milk, cashew milk (and even – ew – cashew), rice milk, hemp milk, sesame milk, macadamia milk. There are mixtures of almond milk and pistachio milk. It won’t be long before we have mixed nut milk. For a dairy farmer, these nut liquids are not milk. As Toigo says, when pressed, “Have you ever seen someone milking a soybean?”

There’s even something on the shelf that contains omega-3 oils and algae oils – in other words, fish and algae – and is marketed with a cow on the label and the words reassuring “Contains milk”. These are things we never dreamed of back in the fifties, when we baby boomers had cereal and milk for breakfast, half pints of milk (plain or chocolate) for lunch at school and bottomless refills of whole milk at dinner. At least in my house, we used milk to wash the disgusting canned peas and spinach that my mom served, because we had to clean our plates or no dessert. The song was constant: “No more milk, please!”

Milk served as a metaphor for the biblical era. Think of the land of milk and honey, or Shakespeare’s “milk of human goodness”. The Times noted in its year-end summary that the definition of milk has expanded to include any substance produced by animals to feed their young: spider milk, flamingo milk, beetle milk, milk of great white shark. We can even get milk from a stone: What is milk of magnesia?

Meanwhile, the verb “to milk” has less benign connotations. The seminal meaning is “to extract milk by handling the teats (a cow, a goat, a sheep, etc., rarely a woman)”. But, from 1528, “milk” was “drain the contents of; to withdraw money, bleed “pecuniary”; exploit, become a (generally) illicit source of profit. So, you could say that milk is a theme of the impeachment, since the president has trafficked Ukraine for information and now his loyal senators drink it.

