Military personnel from around the world are in northern Michigan for one-of-a-kind training.

It’s called “Northern Strike 2” or Winter Strike.

“This exercise is above all a chance for my unit to go out and undergo training with the other services with which we work,” said CPT. Michael Lindow, American National Guard.

The five branches of the military work together in one place. This usually only happens when they are deployed.

“This really emphasizes the fact that none of our services do it alone, it takes a combined effort to accomplish what we plan to do,” said CPT. Lindow.

It’s called Northern Strike 2, but these guys call it Winter Strike because they endure the cold January weather at Camp Grayling.

“This type of environment certainly emphasizes not only your weather preparation, but also the equipment,” said CPT. Said Lindow.

Master Sergeant Jamie Predder helped plan the operation.

“Sometimes it’s quite difficult because we work with parties all over the United States,” MSG. Said Predder.

He says this training is crucial.

“It is real, current training, as opposed to doctrine-based training, that we do in repetitive training events,” MSG. Said Predder. “It’s real.”

“Joint exercises are the way of the future,” said MSG Predder. “Having these joint partnerships only makes us more capable of providing the necessary services.”

