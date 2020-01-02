advertisement

MELBOURNE – Tens of thousands of holiday makers tried to evacuate popular coastal cities on Australia’s east coast on Wednesday, fleeing ahead of fires as military boats and helicopters planned missions to rescue thousands more stranded.

Long queues formed outside supermarkets and gas stations near high-risk areas as both residents and tourists sought supplies either by bunker down or rescued, but many shops and gas stations had already run out of supplies.

Main roads were closed due to fire hazards, leaving motorists only a small portion of escape routes causing long traffic jams.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some cities had no access to potable water, as catastrophic fires swept through the region on December 31, sending red blood to the skies and destroying cities.

Authorities have demanded a mass exodus from several cities on Australia’s south-east coast, an area that is extremely popular in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that extreme heat forecasts for the weekend will further cause wildfires.

“It’s vital, critical,” NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Australian Broadcasting Corp. television. “We need everyone to leave. We will face a worse day on Saturday than what we have been through.”

Huge fires have been burning for weeks across Australia, with new flames sparkling to life almost daily from extremely hot and windy bushland conditions leaving dry peaks after a three-year drought.

Fuel from lower temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several cities.

Seven people have been killed in the state of New South Wales alone since Monday, including a volunteer firefighter, officials said, with one person still missing.

The death toll for this year’s fire season is 15 in New South Wales alone.

One person has died in Victoria this week.

Five military helicopters and two naval vessels were en route to the south coast to support firefighters, bring supplies like water and oil and evacuate people, the Australian Defense Force said.

A boat was headed to the seaside town of Mallacoota in Victoria, where about 4,000 people have been stranded on the beach front since New Year’s Eve when they watched much of the city burned down.

The Navy rescue team will include 1.6 tonnes of water and paramedics, officials said.

The only route in and out of Mallacoota was expected to remain blocked for several weeks.

The State Fire Authority said the smoke was hampering efforts to identify how many homes have been destroyed throughout the eastern region of the state.

“We can’t even put fire trucks into some of these communities,” CFA Chief Steve Warrington said. “This is not over.

Temperatures are projected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 ° Fahrenheit) along the South Coast on Saturday, bringing the possibility of renewed fires to add to the current 200 flames.

Fires this season have already destroyed about 1,300 homes in the state, including 381 homes destroyed on the south coast just this week, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.

Wildfires are normal for Australia during the summer, but this fire season has been one of the worst, putting pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative climate change policies. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; written by Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)

