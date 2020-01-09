advertisement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg highlights the state’s agricultural industry, but on this day farmers share the attention with the men and women who serve our country. It is a military valuation day at the farm show.

“We bring many of our veteran specialists, we bring many of our outreach recruiters. We can communicate with many veterans at the Farm Show,” said Major General Tony Carrelli, Deputy General of the PA.

Special activities were organized for soldiers during the day.

The mobile outreach van from the Ministry of Military and Veteran Affairs was also there. Veteran service officials have provided information and assistance to those who may be eligible for programs and benefits.

“There are a number of people today that we get direct help from. We answer questions. We also question the veteran community and gather information about services they need,” General Carrelli said.

Military members tell Newswatch 16 that one of the highlights of the day is free milkshakes. By showing a military ID, veterans enjoyed the sweet treats.

“I hadn’t had one for so long. I have to watch what I eat with cancer and diabetes, but I decided to go here to eat. I asked the good God to let me do it and he does it,” Russell Leamer said.

Children’s decorated postcards sent to members of our soldiers and veterans and active soldiers were invited to place a magnet at their home on a giant map of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural fair in the country, with nearly 12,000 competitive exhibitions and 300 commercial exhibitions.

The 2020 show runs from 4-11 January from 8 am to 9 pm. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM

Admission is free. There is a $ 15 parking fee on all plots managed by Farm Show Complex.

