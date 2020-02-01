advertisement

KINSHASA – Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 62 civilians in a series of attacks this week in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the military is conducting a counterinsurgency campaign against the rebels, the government said Saturday.

The prolongation of violence after a period of relative calm in early January underscores the government’s claims of security progress against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an active Ugandan Islamic group operating in the territory of Beni.

The CEPADHO rights group said the ADF fighters had killed at least 74 civilians, many of them women and children, with knives and weapons. He said the attacks targeted about 10 villages in less than 48 hours.

The military has repeatedly claimed to have made sweeping progress against the group by killing several senior commanders and seizing many of its camps in the dense forests near the Ugandan border.

But the ADF, which arrived in Congo from Uganda in the 1990s, has survived frequent attacks by Congo forces and U.N. peacekeepers, and retaliated for civilian populations.

It is one of dozens of active armed groups in the Congo’s mineral-rich eastern border countries, where regional wars around the turn of the century resulted in millions of deaths.

Officials said Wednesday that at least 30 people were killed overnight near the city of Oicha. Civil society activists reported that dozens of other civilians were killed in attacks on nearby villages on Thursday.

The government provided the death toll of 62 in the minutes of a cabinet meeting without providing further details. She said the army “was dismantling networks of associates and other agents thanks to information provided by captured ADF fighters”.

Security follower Kivu, a research initiative mapping riots in the region, said the latest attacks have brought at least 312 civilians killed by the ADF in Beni since the Congo military launched its offensive on October 30th.

The Islamic State has publicly claimed responsibility for some attacks on Beni territory, but the United Nations and various scholars have been unable to confirm any direct link between IS and the ADF. (Additional reporting by Sammy Mupfuni; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross and Nick Macfie)

