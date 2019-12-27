advertisement

The artist is in divorce proceedings with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus could breathe a sigh of relief this week to give Liam Hemsworth a Christmas present. According to the international press, the former couple managed to reach an agreement on the divorce, which is expected to be completed in March 2020.

A step that the artist celebrated accompanied by his current friend Cody Simpson.

This Thursday, after the good news, Miley declared with two photos of both of them new love on social networks.

“Go out with your best friend as soon as possible,” she wrote in one caption, followed by another with the description “Best Friends.”

It is worth noting that after 10 years of a love story characterized by different ends and reconciliations, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married in December last year and announced divorce in August.

