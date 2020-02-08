advertisement

Tom Ford once again decided to move his fashion weekly show to LA, drawing a star-studded front row for his Fall 2020 collection. Among the many stars that celebrated the director-designer, Miley Cyrus performed in an elegant black ensemble last night.

The singer and actress wore a well-cut jumpsuit with a deep halter neckline, a tight-fitting top and a wide leg. The long hem of the shoes covered her high-heeled shoes and let the slim, slim look take center stage. Cyrus also kept her accessories minimal. She combined the outfit with a black belt with silver hardware, an arm made of metal bracelets, a silver necklace and matching rings. The star completed her look with a black Tom Ford clutch.

Fellow musician and sitting companion Lil Nas X opted for a more eye-catching and yet equally stylish ensemble for the NYFW show. The singer of the “Old Town Road” was wearing a red leopard sequin suit. The jacket had an open cut without a lapel and the pants a low rise with a straight leg. The matching set of blazer and pants was combined with a black turtleneck, matching evening shoes and a thin black belt to complete the look. He completed the outfit with a pair of stud earrings and silver rings.

The contemporary, trendy ensembles standing side by side embody the essence of Tom Ford’s elegant Hollywood glamor aesthetic, with the appearances of the stars shining as brightly as the collection that debuted on the catwalk last night.

See more celebrities in the front row of Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 show.

