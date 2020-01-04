advertisement

Miley Cyrus and Jamaican composer Michael May, also known as Flourgon, have reached an agreement that marks an end to the $ 300 million trial in 2013 in which he accused them of having torn down one of his songs from 25 years earlier ,

May filed the lawsuit with a federal court in New York in March 2018, alleging that Cyrus’ 2013 song “We Can’t Stop” mimicked a 1988 reggae song titled “We Run Things” that was used to No. 1 became a success in Jamaica, and “was also met with great success in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.”

May’s song contains the sentence “We do things. Things we don’t let go.” Cyrus “We can’t stop” meanwhile contains the chorus hook “We let go”. We are not running. “

advertisement

Also read: Miley Cyrus Lawsuit: Listen to the Jamaican song “We Can’t Stop”, which is accused of imitation

In documents filed on December 20 in a southern New York district court, the two parties – along with Theron Thomas, Timothy Thomas, Michael Thomas, Michael Len Williams II, also known as Mike Will Made It / Mike Will and Larry Rudolph agreed “This lawsuit is without prejudice … each party is ordered to pay its own and lawyer’s fees.”

The “unprejudiced” dismissal is a final judgment that prevents the plaintiff from bringing the same action.

“We Can’t Stop,” which is about party and recreational drug use, was released by RCA Records in June 2013 as the lead single on Cyrus’ fourth studio album, Bangerz. It reached number 2 in the Billboard Hot 100 table.

Miley Cyrus’ Evolution: From Clean and Chipper to Controversial Stripper (Photos)



Destiny Hope Cyrus was born on November 23, 1993 in Nashville, Tennessee, to the parents of Letitia Jean and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. This baby photo was taken when Cyrus and her father attended an Elvis Presley tribute concert at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis on October 8, 1994.

March 11, 2001: The future Disney star makes her endearing television debut with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, in the pilot film “Doc”.

February 9, 2006: The young actress appeared at a Disney Channel event in New York a month before the premiere of her successful sitcom “Hannah Montana”.

January 9, 2007: Cyrus enchants the press with a squeaky smile as he walks the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards.

February 10, 2008: Cyrus appears alongside Cyndi Lauper, the icon of the 80s, at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards to present Amy Winehouse. Her dress stayed on.

April 2008: The tongue comes out when recording “Idol Gives Back” in the former Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

January 11, 2009: Cyrus and her parents attend the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

September 3, 2009: Cyrus didn’t undress, but she won the Teen Choice Awards when she did a great PG-13 pole dance.

September 17, 2009: Cyrus bares a lot of leg during a performance at the VH1 Divas ceremony in New York City.

January 23, 2009: During an excursion with her future fiancé Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus is seen in a casual dress that is very different from her picture of “Hannah Montana”.

January 31, 2010: Cyrus is attending the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in clothing that is significantly shorter and narrower than previous awards outfits.

June 6, 2010: Cyrus’ outfits are getting scarcer and scarcer at the Rock in Rio Madrid Festival in Spain.

February 12, 2011: Cyrus rocks a mesh chest at a pre-grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton.

May 10, 2011: The aspiring sexuality of the singer is shown during a “Gypsy Heart” tour stop in Paraguay.

February 26, 2012: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2012, Cyrus considers it classy – and hidden.

June 27, 2012: Cyrus supports her husband and shows an engagement ring at the Australians in Film Awards and Charity Dinner in Los Angeles.

September 6, 2012: Her style development always surprised her when she presented a dramatically different look at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

December 16, 2012: On the way to the VH1 Divas ceremony in Los Angeles, Cyrus presents itself in a new guise.

December 16, 2012: The pop star’s new stance becomes clear when he performs at the annual VH1 event, when he is based on Michael Jackson.

May 4, 2013: Cyrus topped Maxim’s annual Hot 100 list for the first time and brought out the news himself by posting this photo on her Instagram account. “My first Instagram is dedicated to all my fans,” she wrote. “Thank you for crowning me Maxim Hot 100.”

May 6, 2013: Cyrus becomes punk rock in honor of the “PUNK: Chaos to Courture” exhibition last spring at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

June 2, 2013: Cyrus uploads a new Instagram photo that highlights a new necklace – and her cleavage.

June 28, 2013: Cyrus twerks it at Y100 Mackapoolza in Miami, Florida.

August 11, 2013: Cyrus continues to speak after winning a Teen Choice Award.

August 14, 2013: Cyrus takes a page from Rihanna’s social media playbook and tries hard to let everyone know that she likes to smoke pot by uploading this photo to her Instagram account.

August 25, 2013: Cyrus arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 in, um … style?

August 25, 2013: Cyrus is number 1 on Twitter after sticking a foam finger that the sun doesn’t shine on as she grinds her little cock over married Robin Thicke.

August 26, 2013: Another day, another loot.

Previous slide

Next slide

Watch her evolve from a gorgeous Disney star to a lightly clad pop star

advertisement