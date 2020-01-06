advertisement

We’ve seen Miley Cyrus delivered this holiday season. The singer has released a few snapshots and numerous videos for every taste.

What if some ideas, what if she was little and showed boredom when she went to visit Santa Klausthat if a Christmas video in which she appears George Clooney and Bill Murray …

The year should also appear 2020 The singer has released some claims about herself in which she shows herself in one of her most transgressive poses, with daring combinations with high heels and accessories like chains, with which she also exposes some of her tattoos. “I’m here,” you can read at the top of the front miley Sports. “For you,” she adds behind it.

advertisement

ON miley who has never had problems to show how it is, of course without hesitation. Not even to shave some of the intimate parts that scandalize some today. Fortunately, their fans, who they already know, are crying out. ” Miley Cyrus it has black! “

Also, as you can see in the photo below, we’re not talking about that

Previous articleSelena Gomez shows her new tattoo “and a scandalous belly!” Next articlePhoto in swimsuit! Becky G puts it on and you can see what’s underneath!

The variety of video games always amazes him. He loves the hustle and bustle of OutRun as well as the tranquil walks of Dear Esther. Immersing himself in other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it when he first played in Shenmue.

advertisement