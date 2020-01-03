advertisement

Jason Kelce became the first team All-Pro for the third time

PHILADELPHIA – As he predicted, Miles Sanders exercised fully on Friday for the first time before competing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) is down for a fifth consecutive week. Tight end Zach Ertz (back, ribs) and Right Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) are considered questionable.

advertisement

Sanders, the leading player of the Eagles, got the NFC East victory against the New York Giants last Sunday with an ankle sprain in the second quarter and has not returned.

“I’m fine,” he said after training. “I had a chance to go out and run a bit. I started to warm up this morning and just took it with me on the field and I feel good when I go.”

The team is led by Sanders’ 179 carries and 818 rushing yards. He also has 50 catches for 509 meters.

Johnson’s sprain is more serious and keeps him away from the last three games.

“Lane is still working,” coach Doug Pederson said before training. “I’m telling you something, he’s a tough guy. He really wants to play in this soccer game. We’ll find out more today and see where he is at the end of the day before we publish a report, but he’s working on this soccer game to play along. “

#Eagles Miles Sanders says he should be ready to play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/eSAnekeKJa

– Nick Fierro (@NickFierro) January 3, 2020

According to Pederson, the team will not know until Saturday whether Ertz will compete against Seattle.

“He’ll be working a bit on the side again, like he did this week or so,” said Pederson, “but we’re waiting for some doctoral results (Saturday). If things go well, he’ll play; if they do don’t do, he won’t do it. “

Ertz, their leading recipient with 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns, is said to have a torn kidney, although the team has never officially confirmed this. He was injured in the Eagles’ 17-9 win over Dallas on December 22nd.

Also listed in the injury report, but without a game title, are DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Avonte Maddox (stomach) and CB Jalen Mills (ankle).

Mills prevailed against the Giants last week but said he will play on Sunday.

Kelce is an all-pro again

Eagles Center Jason Kelce was named First Team All-Pro for the third consecutive season on Friday by the Associated Press.

“Of course it’s nice to be recognized for such things,” said Kelce, “but I think you’re trying to stay grounded.”

The 32-year-old Kelce is one of only two eagles to play in every offensive or defense this year. Security Malcolm Jenkins is the other.

“He’s one of those guys who simply embody what we’re all about – his toughness, his mental and physical toughness,” said Pederson. “I think of the off-season, he’s one of the first to be back in the weight room within weeks of the end of the season. That’s the guy he is. He’s hungry for the next game, the next.” Opportunity, and that’s just the way it is.

“That’s how he prepares during the week. He puts his body to the test every week. He’s mentally sharp about the game plan. … I don’t know if I was near a center that can do things doing sport, No. 1, and then mentally, No. 2 that Kelce does. It’s pretty impressive. “

Kelce was reminded that 11 of the 12 centers that were called All-Pro three times are in the Hall of Fame.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” said Kelce, “but I appreciate it.”

advertisement