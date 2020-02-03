advertisement

According to coach Fabio Capello, Milan lacks the personality to play for the club when Zlatan Ibrahimovic is absent.

Ibrahimovic had to retire from Serie A encounter with Hellas Verona on Sunday due to illness, and Milan suffered a 1-1 draw at San Siro.

Verona played with 10 men for the last 22 minutes after Sofyan Amrabat was shown a red card after a VAR check on his lunge against Samu Castillejo. However, the Rossoneri could not achieve a winner.

Capello, who won the Scudetto as a player with the club in 1979 and coached him to four championship titles and success in the Champions League in the 1990s, believes Ibrahimovic is the only player with sufficient character for the club.

“He is an important player, the point of reference for the whole team. When he is there, two defenders focus on him,” he told Radio Anch’Io Sport.

“I saw a shy Milan again in San Siro. When Ibrahimovic is there instead, he does different things.

“But it’s not [Stefano] Pioli’s fault. The players go out with fear and that means that they don’t have the personality to play for Milan.”

Juventus has a three-point advantage over Inter at the summit as it strives to win Serie A for the ninth time in a row.

Lazio are two points behind Inter, but Capello believes he lacks the depth to survive against Juve and Inter in the long term.

“Inter have included a lot of players who don’t make a difference like the two strikers but can help Conte keep things up to date by the end of the season,” he said.

“Lazio doesn’t have that. They are two teams trying to win and that’s a very important thing. Juventus has to be very careful.”

