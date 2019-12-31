advertisement

Inter Vice President Javier Zanetti has spoken of a move for Arturo Vidal amid speculation he will leave Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Serie A leaders are reportedly interested in a move for the Chilean international, who has already hinted he may seek to leave this winter if he does not feel important enough.

Zanetti thinks Vidal will help improve Antonio Conte’s side but is not entirely sure whether a deal will be made.

“We will see how the transfer window goes, as we have a month to get things done,” he said.

“Vidal is a player of great character and experience, so we’ll see what happens. We’re talking about a player who can certainly get us a level, and we’re already at a good level.”

Source | ESPN

Vidal is expected to return to Barcelona on Thursday after Christmas break, which should prove interesting after recent reports claiming he is suing the club for unpaid prizes.

