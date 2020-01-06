advertisement

Milan sports director Ricky Massara has confirmed reports that his team met with Barcelona to discuss an action for Jean-Clair Todibo.

The young French defender is used to leaving mid-January, and Massara has given an update on talks between the two clubs.

“It was not an attack, we are assessing whether there is an opportunity to further strengthen the squad. Along with Todibo, there are other profiles we are studying.

“He is an interesting player, we will verify if the conditions are right for Milan, otherwise it will not be a problem to look elsewhere.

“The transfer market is always dynamic in January with situations constantly evolving. We now believe a defender is needed to complete the squad, but we have until January 31st. “

Source | Italy football

There are several reports about this deal currently flying. Todibo reportedly only wants to leave on loan, with AC Milan keen on a permanent deal for the 20-year-old.

