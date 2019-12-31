advertisement

An excellent year for Irish show jumping driver Mikey Pender continues until the end. He was one of four drivers who shared the Puissance competition on Monday night at the Liverpool International Show, in which the wall was set at a record height of 2.21 m in the fifth and final round of the venue.

Pender (20) was again on board the Hearton du Bois Halleux by Paul van den Bosch, on which he also shared the Puissance at Olympia before Christmas. Earlier this year, the Kildare-born was the youngest driver to win the Hickstead Derby on the same 12-year-old Belgian warm-blooded gelding.

Pender is listed as a starter in the four-star Grand Prix on Wednesday in Liverpool. He then flies to Abu Dhabi, where the three horses in which he will participate, HHS Calais, HHS Fortune and Casanova van Overis Z, had landed shortly before. The Puissance started on Monday evening.

The other drivers who were flawless on lap five of the M&S Bank Arena were all British – William Whitaker on RMF Charly, Guy Williams with Mr Blue Sky UK and Harry Whall on Quality Old Joker, an 11 year old Irish sport Horse gelding by OBOS Quality 004. Three Irish drivers each made four mistakes in the final and finished fifth – Michael Whyte on Amaretto, Nano Healy with KMS Clintland and Captain Geoff Curran on Bishop’s Quarter.

Back in Derry for Christmas, Canadian Daniel Coyle had his first international start in Europe this year in Liverpool and was among the winners when he landed the early evening competition with Donjo, whom he had for the first time in this four-star -Show drove.

Ten riders reached the second round of this 1.50m stabbing class, but the only double clearings were recorded by Coyle, the last one at home on December 31st with Donjo, an 11-year-old Dutch warm-blooded gelding owned by Ariel was Grange and Tiffany Foster and the British William Whitaker, who had to settle for second place with RMF Echo (33.11). The fastest of the four mistakes in the second lap was Australian Rowan Willis, who drove Cartouch III (30.60).

The FEI Jumping Ponies Trophy was first included in the international calendar in 2017. Following the successes of Seamus Hughes-Kennedy and Katie Power 12 months ago, Rhys Williams launched a hat trick for Irish drivers in Mechelen, Belgium on Monday. Ireland dominated the final standings when the 15-year-old from Co Clare from compatriots Alex Finney (second) and John McEntee (third) came on the podium.

Williams went into the final round on Monday, a 1.35m Grand Prix, just one point behind the leader, Frenchwoman Anna Szarsewski. While he achieved a slow double victory with Morgan Sheehy’s K-Little Hero d’18 (70.83) and finished third in the class, Szarsewski, who recently jumped, had eight mistakes in the second round with Vaughann de Vusit (67.64) , The 12-year-old French finished sixth in the class and dropped to fifth in the final ranking, one place behind the Danish Josefine Sandgaard Morup.

The latter finished second on Monday at Rainbows Mocha (69.57) behind Banbridges Finney, who rode her mother Jean’s eight-year-old gelding Still Got Me (65.99). McEntee, who also came from Co Down and also recorded a double clear, finished fourth in the Grand Prix with Sandra Duffy’s Little Smithe (71.06).

“I am very pleased with today’s result – Hero went out of his way!” Said Williams, who won gold and team silver with CES Cruson at the 2018 European Children’s Horse Championships in Fontaintainebleau. “Hero has a pedigree with horses, but never grew and has all the power!”

“When I went into the final round, I was just doing my best to cool off,” said the new champion, who is trained by his father Adrian at the Parc Stables in Ennis and former Irish international drivers Marie Burke and Ian Fearon. “I knew that was all I had to do and it is a dream come true! Coming to Mechelen this year and being on the same stage with the five star drivers is a great experience. I am coming hopefully again! “

