Mikel Arteta described his confidence in Arsenal as “50-50”, but he seems confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not leave the club.

Calum Chambers has been seriously injured while Arsenal are suspended after a red card at Chelsea without David Luiz and Arteta have few defenders left.

The Gunners have been associated with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matvienko and Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain, although Arteta would make no specific statements prior to the four-round game at the FA Cup in Bournemouth.

The head coach admitted that Arsenal had looked at the defenders, but was not sure whether an arrival would occur in January.

“I will not discuss transfer links publicly,” he told a press conference. “It is something we are trying internally and if we have any news we will communicate with you.

“We looked at different positions. Of course, since I got there, we’ve lost Calum and we had other circumstances and injuries in those positions, so it’s true that we were short in the back.

“But there are other positions, depending on what is happening in the market, that we need to evaluate.

“I’m 50-50 right now because this transfer window is very, very complicated. I only want to involve someone if I’m really convinced that they can really improve the level that we have.”

One train Arteta doesn’t want to endure is Aubameyang to Barcelona, ​​although the interest of the La Liga giant has been reported.

Proposals in the Spanish media this week said Aubameyang was open to the broadcast, but that’s not Arteta’s understanding.

“As far as I know, we talked about a week ago after a home game that he said he was so happy,” said Arteta.

“He disagreed with what was written in the media and [said] he has his future here. That’s what I understand at the moment.”

Dani Ceballos’ future seems less clear as Real Madrid’s midfielder on loan has been linked to a return to LaLiga after struggling to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium and struggling with injuries.

“I had a conversation with Dani,” said Arteta. “When I joined the club, he wasn’t here, he was in Madrid because he did his rehab in Madrid for more than a month with the team he owned.

“And then when I came here he did his rehab and he got fit in the first two or three weeks and I didn’t see much of him because he only trained with us for a week or 10 days.

“So it’s very early to judge what I can do with him or not. I’ve heard of all of these things, but I have nothing to comment on.

“He has to get fit again and fight for his place. Then we will make the selection that I think is fair with what I see on the court.”

