Mikel Arteta is ready for the possibility that Arsenal will not bring in reinforcements this month after it has become known that negotiations have not progressed in the past few days.

Arsenal are tenth in the Premier League with 29 points, ten points less than Chelsea in fourth. So the Gunners are at risk of missing the Champions Leaguer return next season and maybe all of European football.

Since new coach Arteta took office last month, Arsenal has been associated with numerous new players, particularly because of his bad luck with injuries.

Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid and defender Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich were named as potential targets.

But Arteta is pessimistic about the chances of the Gunners in the transfer market.

When asked if Arsenal might not sign anyone this month, Arteta said, “It’s a possibility, yes. Things haven’t changed at all since the weekend.”

And when Arteta was asked if PSG insisted that Arsenal had not received an offer for Kurzawa, he added: “There is nothing new about individual players and if we have more information we will let you know.”

One player who has strengthened Arsenal’s squad is Eddie Nketiah, the young striker who recently returned from an unsuccessful loan game at Leeds United.

Despite the 20-year-old’s difficulties on Elland Road, Arteta suggested that he could use Nketiah before the end of the season. However, the striker was warned that he would only get chances if he could prove he deserved them.

“It depends on the circumstances, the players we have available, his performance, his way of training and the impact he makes every time he plays,” said Arteta.

“He’s a young player, but I have to try to treat him the same way as the others. I’ll put him on the pitch because I think he deserves it. How he trains, how he shows every day, how much he does want.” it will depend on him. “

