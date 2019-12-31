advertisement

The three-year-old Indian senior starter is a natural leader in inexperienced team formation.

Mikaela Reese’s enthusiasm is unmistakable when she talks about Souderton’s young and inexperienced basketball team.

“I was very excited to start a whole new chapter and I am very excited to see what this team can do because I think we have a lot of potential,” said the captain. “I’m excited to see what we can do with the season.”

advertisement

Reese, a three-year-old college player, would have been forgiven if she’d been a little afraid to start a season that would surely involve her share of growing pain. After all, the Indians completed four starters at the Suburban One League Continental Conference last year, and Reese, which was also part of the district title and the semi-final state of the Indians two years ago, is the only senior on the list.

“There are only four or five of us who can drive, so we’re like a mini Uber for the younger girls,” she said.

According to trainer Lynn Carroll, Reese is the perfect leader for this young squad.

“We look at the girls individually as often as possible and have only contacted them before the first game,” said Carroll. “Obviously she will be a leader and she wants to help lead, but she understands that part of her job is to help these younger children for the future.

“I’ve never had a child tell me this before. She was never asked to do it. Sometimes you get a teenager to say these things, but she already had the attitude, and that’s a really big deal.”

When Reese entered the program as a newcomer, she was one of nine classes. Five were still on the program last year, four have not returned.

“High school sport is a big commitment,” she said. I told them, ‘Whatever you think is best, do it. I don’t want to push you. “You want to have fun in high school. You want to enjoy your senior year.”

Reese, who is equally enthusiastic about her commitment to uniform athletics, makes the most of her last university season.

“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “I like to come to practice, I like to go to play. There are a lot of new people and they all grew together really well.

“There are newbies and they will play for three more years. Just to take into account how they play in the future is my main goal. “

Souderton starts January with a remarkable 4-3 record.

“The level of basketball that Mikaela is playing is so good at both ends of the pitch,” said Carroll. “It was really cool to see how she developed into what she is now. It’s as balanced on and off the court as any child I’ve ever had. “

“She tries to involve everyone, she talks to everyone,” said Junior Jordan Zimmerman. “Before our games, it’s our hype. It makes the team what it is.”

advertisement