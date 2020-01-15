advertisement

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan must be the Jack Adams Trophy favorite as he helped the team win despite numerous injuries.

He’s back again. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned last night in a 7-3 win over Minnesota Wild. During Crosby’s 28 game absence, the penguins went 18-6-4. The Boston Bruins (41 points) were the only team to collect more points than the Penguins 40 during this period.

The penguins were seriously injured in the first half of the season. Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Güntzel, Patric Hornqvist, Nick Bjugstad, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz all missed a lot of time. Alex Galchenyuk was bitten by a spider. With the exception of Galchenyuk, these are all key players for this team. Pittsburgh has dealt with almost everything in 46 games.

This tweet from Dimitri Filipovic from ESPN and Yahoo! Sport sums it up. After yesterday’s game, Pittsburgh’s +36 goal differential is now the best in the league.

The penguins have the fourth best point and the third best goal differential. Here are the only players on your team who missed at least 5 games:

Marcus Pettersson

Teddy Blueger

Brandon Tanev

Zach Aston-Reese

Dominik Simon

Dominik Kahun

John Marino

Jared McCann

Jack Johnson

– Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic), January 13, 2020

Under Mike Sullivan’s guidance and improved structure this season, the underlying numbers of penguins were very good. All data are evaluated for every 60-minute even ice age and are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

Chances achieved for: 26.45 (14.)

Goals against: 23.25 (2nd)

Expected goals for: 2.56 (9.)

Goals for: 3.2 (6.)

Expected goals against: 2.08 (1st)

Goals conceded: 2.49 (8.)

It is time for Sullivan to receive the recognition he deserves for the penguins’ success up to this point. He pushed all the right buttons. He realized that John Marino was an instant NHL talent from Harvard. The coaching staff seems to be keeping the Malkin and Bryan Rust electro duo (which together have 59% of the expected percentage targets) intact. If the defensive core is healthy, Jack Johnson has a third role.

Wild striker Zach Parise had a quote after last night’s game that explains why it is so difficult and relentless to play against these penguins.

Parise on #pens: “Your puck support on the whole ice was insane. It’s like they always have three types of attack and defensive on the puck. They do little, short passes on the ice and they come to you 100 miles each Hour. “

– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey), January 15, 2020

Parise is not the only player in the league who has made sure that the penguins are trained. Ottawa Senator defender Mark Borowiecki made his assessment a few weeks ago.

Borowiecki about #Pens: “As objectively as I can see it, probably the best coaching team in the NHL. They left pucks behind. Their gaps are great. They just look very responsible. They wear you and you down.” Breakdowns and it turns into this fancy grade ace. “

– Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby), December 31, 2019

Charting Hockey’s Sean Tierney is a staple in the hockey analytics community. His daily charts have shown how dominantly the penguins limit the offense of their opponents. According to Tierney’s hashtag, Sullivan is currently the best coach in the NHL.

Taking into account the injuries, the penguins’ resilience and “stick activity” were remarkable. Sullivan’s message clearly reaches his players. Last week they made their trip in three games against Vegas, Colorado and Arizona. Two of them came from behind victories. All three of these teams will likely qualify for the playoffs.

In a 2017 Boston article, Sullivan’s brother Brian described the Penguins head coach as “a constant analysis of X and O”. He eats it and sleeps it. “That’s exactly what you want from a trainer.

You may remember that Sullivan Matt Murray was in the 5th game of the East Final 2016 against Tampa Bay Lightning. In the same article, Murray recalls that Sullivan had called him to his office to explain his decision. I couldn’t say a word about it. “

Sullivan was and is an excellent communicator. He appreciates the thoughts and contributions of his players. It appears that he is using data and analysis to evaluate the list of penguins. There are very few shortcomings in him as the head coach.

Mike Sullivan is an elite coach. That could be seen more than ever this season. The penguins are very happy to have him as their bank boss. Though he deserves a lot and is the clubhouse leader for the Jack Adams Trophy, I suspect Sullivan is targeting another trophy this spring. Thank you for reading!

