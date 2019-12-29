advertisement

Secretary of State Pompeo criticized Burns’ film, which examines the CIA’s torture tactics after 9/11.

While Amazon Studios’ “The Report” no longer looks like a huge contender for the Academy Awards, the film has nevertheless led to discussions and controversy about “Zero Dark Thirty”, which was released in the US in mid-November. dramatizes the Senate investigation into terrorist torture methods used by the CIA after the September 11 attacks. During the weekend, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film, which he calls “fiction.”

I watched “The Report”. Fiction. To be clear: the bad guys are not our Secret Service warriors. The bad guys are the terrorists. To my former colleagues and all patriots at @CIA who have brought us to safety since September 11th: America supports you, defends you and has your back. Me too.

– Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 27, 2019

In the film, Adam Driver plays Daniel Jones, who led the investigation directed by Senator Dianne Feinstein, played by Annette Bening. The film explicitly shows the torture methods the CIA uses to gather information from suspected terrorists. According to the deadline, “The Report” director Scott Z. Burns has released a statement defending his film against Mike Pompeo’s claims.

In his statement, Burns referred to the Panetta Review, a CIA internal document that exposed the government’s interrogation strategy in a sharp light. This document was discovered by Daniel Jones in “The Report”.

“I’m grateful to Secretary of State Pompeo for taking the time to watch The Report on Amazon Prime,” Burns said in the statement. “I hope he will return and also read the report (Senate Select Committee on Intelligence). I am interested in knowing what role he thinks is fictional, and I would ask him to request that I publish the Panetta report that the CIA has undertaken as part of the Advanced Survey Technique program so that this dispute can be resolved , “

Finally Burns said: “I agree with him that terrorists are bad guys – as are the people who committed barbaric and ineffective acts of torture on behalf of Mr. Pompeo’s misguided notion of ‘patriotism’ and then misled Congress and the American people to have. “

“The Report” is currently streamed on Amazon Prime.

