advertisement

Former NFL manager Mike Lombardi speculated in a tweet on December 28 that Freddie Kitchens might not be the only change that Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are planning on firing kitchens after his first year as head coach.

“Two NFL sources told me last night that they expected more than just a coaching change in Cleveland,” Lombardi tweeted. “2020 will be interesting.”

advertisement

Lombardi did not clarify who else could be at risk of losing his job. He could be general manager John Dorsey, offensive coordinator Todd Monken, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, special team coordinator Mike Priefer or any number of assistant coaches. Because Lombardi is vague, he gives himself a wide-ranging opportunity to be correct when he changes coaches.

The Browns, 6-9, close their 2019 season on December 29 in Cincinnati. A decision about the future of the kitchen is expected by December 30th at the latest.

Lombardi is now writing for The Athletic. He was Browns’ Pro HR Manager from 1989 to 1993 and their Pro HR Manager from 1993 to 95. He was the Director of Pro Staff for the Eagles in 1998. He was a senior executive at the Raiders from 1998 to 2007 and thereafter did not land another job in the NFL until the then CEO of Browns, Joe Banner, Lombardi as general manager of Browns hired in 2013. Banner, Lombardi and head coach Rob Chudzinski were fired after a season together.

Lombardi worked for the Patriots for three years (2014-16) while still being paid by the Browns because his contract with the Browns was for four years. His contract with the patriots was not renewed when the Browns stopped paying him.

Lombardi has not indicated whether his “NFL sources” are executives of other NFL teams or how they are used.

Respected national NFL analysts have been weakened to receive information from Haslams and Dorsey about their plans for kitchens, but the Browns think what they think.

Dorsey was hired as General Manager on December 7, 2017. He has made two designs for the Browns. On the plus side, he chose quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward, who returned Nick Chubb in 2018 and wide receiver Damian Ratley. He selected cornerback Greedy Williams, linebackers Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson 2019.

Dorsey also had some flaws in the draft, notably the second round choice of 2018 from Austin Corbett, an offensive line judge, and the fourth round choice of 2018 from Antonio Callaway, a broad receiver who struggled to stay out of trouble.

Dorsey also chose kitchens as head coach. In mid-2018, Kitchens was promoted from back coach to offensive coordinator when Hue Jackson was released as head coach and Todd Haley as offensive coordinator.

Kitchens was appointed head coach in January because he had a good relationship with Mayfield. The Browns split 5-3 in the second half of 2018, but all five wins were at the expense of teams that had lost records.

advertisement