I’m not sure there is a more popular broadcasting duo in Major League Baseball than the San Francisco Giants combination of Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow. In our annual MLB announcer rankings, Kuiper and Krukow took no less than second place and three times in first place in the five seasons in which we created the ranking. The two have been working together for over 25 years, and although the Giants have started adding more channels to their team to make their work easier, fans still love the pairing.

Already in 2017, Krukow reduced his workload when he was dealing with a muscle disease called myositis, which he published in 2014. Today NBC Sports Bay Area announced a new two-year contract for Krukow and some changes to its schedule with Kuiper. Krukow will not make road trips with the Giants, but will schedule another 22 road games with NL West teams from the NBC Sports Bay Area studio. Kuiper will be at the stadium for these games, and the two will name the games using innovative technology.

In SplitKast, Kuiper will call the game from the stadium, while Krukow will see a number of feeds from the studio. Both men also have monitors with live recordings of each other and are FaceTime during the game.

The concept is actually relatively simple. The transmission cabin divides the transmission lines and ensures that both transmitters are set up so that there is no audio or picture delay. Kuiper will have a monitor next to him in the cabin, with a real-time shot of Krukow in his special room in the NBC Sports Bay Area studio, and Krukow will have the same monitor. He also has access to all the feeds he needs to record everything that is going on in the stadium, along with a direct connection to the outside broadcast van.

Krukow and Kuiper will also use iPads for FaceTime during the game to have a direct conversation in commercial breaks.

Starting the game from a monitor doesn’t seem like a big deal to Krukow, as he claims that he watches most of the games on the monitor to get a better view of the field.

Krukow will name 103 games for the Giants this year – the 81 home games at Oracle Park and the 22 street games at Dodger Stadium, Petco Park and Chase Field (bad news for Rocky fans who love Krukow, I think). That is only six games less than a year ago.

A look at the schedule of the Giants shows that almost all of these road series take place in the second half of the season. The Giants start the season with road trips to LA and Arizona and drive to San Diego a few weeks later, but don’t go. After the All Star break, you’re on your way to one of these baseball stadiums again. While that’s good for fans who don’t want to deal with the potentially cumbersome show, the three-month hiatus between remote shows could make things a bit cumbersome overall.

All in all, this seems to be a good thing for Giants fans, and if things go well, I wouldn’t be shocked if more teams did so with some of their older, beloved channels.

(NBC Sports Bay Area)

