advertisement

AMC released the latest teaser for season five of Better Call Saul this week. However, we still have to ask ourselves whether there will be a full trailer. What are we waiting for? This is a question to which we do not have a complete answer at the moment.

For more news on Better Call Saul in video form, Don’t forget to check out what we have at the end of this article. Remember, once you’ve checked this out subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

If you look below, you can see a teaser that takes a comprehensive look at many of the different characters in the world of the show. You see Mike Ehrmantraut, Hector and a number of other familiar faces beyond Jimmy McGill. At the start of the preview, we have a suggestion that Jimmy and Kim may still be trying to get things going, even though Jimmy dips headlong into the Saul of everything. He has a new personality, a new perspective and is likely to work on creating a number of new problems. This season of Better Call Saul should prove to be a good example of destroying one person and creating another. While Kim was aware of some of the shortcomings Jimmy had, she saw the good thing about him. She saw who he could be.

advertisement

If Jimmy becomes Saul now, will much of it be gone? He no longer represents the disadvantaged. Instead, he takes a lot of time for real criminals. She has to find out if she still finds something good with this man and if not, where else she will look. We expect a season of twists and turns, and most surprises are likely to come from this relationship. After all, there are not too many other twists at the moment.

Similar news – Find out more about Better Call Saul now

What do you want to see in season five of Better Call Saul?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! In the meantime, remember to be interested in more news. (Photo: AMC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuqkXDJ9TiE (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js04q5m4dlA (/ embed)

advertisement