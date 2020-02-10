advertisement

Mike Hopkins helped make Hulu one of the industry’s leading streamers and was also the chair of Sony Pictures Television.

AP / Shutterstock

Amazon Studios and Prime Video have a new leader, Mike Hopkins, who is leaving Sony Pictures Television to oversee Amazon’s video entertainment business.

advertisement

Hopkins, who made Hulu a powerhouse in the streaming industry long before Disney bought it, will take over from Jeff Blackburn, a longtime Amazon manager who has been instrumental in building the company’s entertainment company. Blackburn had had a Sabbath year earlier this year, and although it was expected that he would return in 2021, it is unclear how Hopkins’ hiring would affect Blackburn’s duties. Hopkins will start working on Amazon on February 24th.

“Mike comes to us with over 20 years of industry experience at Fox, Hulu and Sony,” said Blackburn in a Variety internal memo. “He has an extensive track record as the global leader in media, film and television. He negotiates key content and distribution agreements, conducts marketing activities, leads product and technology teams, and oversees the production of breakthrough television content. I have had the pleasure of working closely with many of you as we built these video stores from scratch. They have created a global streaming service and award-winning original content that our customers love. And I know you’re just getting started. I am delighted that Mike is joining Jen and Greg [Hart] and the expanded video leadership team, building on the global momentum we saw in 2019. “

connected

connected

Although Amazon hasn’t released a statement on Hopkins’ attitude, a source confirmed the news to IndieWire. A source told Variety that if Blackburn returned to Amazon, he would likely have another job.

Hopkins’ hiring will not replace Amazon entertainment managers. Jennifer Salke, the current boss of Amazon Studios, will start reporting to Hopkins, who will report directly to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Amazon has actively expanded its talent list and expanded its entertainment workforce as the company continues to invest in the streaming business. Amazon Prime Video has gradually grown to become one of the leading streaming services in the industry, releasing key titles such as “Fleabag”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, while the highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” series eventually hits the The platform will come onto the market. Steve McQueen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are among the top-class talents who have signed extensive contracts with the company in recent months.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement