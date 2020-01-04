advertisement

The first week of the year is always full of opportunities. For many of us, a new year means new resolutions to live a little better than we did last. Most often, our resolutions are centered around our personal health – to eat better, work harder or eventually quit smoking.

How often does our resolutions extend to our homes? As you focus on becoming your best self this year, don’t neglect to make your home healthier while in it. Here are my favorite New Year’s resolutions for homeowners in 2020.

Focus on structural adjustments

You may be dreaming of a new kitchen or bathroom this year, but before calling the contractor, ask yourself when was the last time you made updates to the exterior structure of your home. You always want to renew by starting with the outside, and then working your way inside.

Why? Ensuring the structure is sound exterior will keep the elements away from the interior of your home. This means you will be protected from mold, moisture and rot. What is the point of making the interior look beautiful if you have not protected it properly? If the water creeps in, you will discover that brand new kitchen that you simply must have completed in need of serious repair.

This year, place your focus on the overall health of the structure. Is your roof in good condition? Are your doors and windows durable and energy efficient? Do you have any cracks in your foundation or outer wall that need to be addressed? Does your attic have enough insulation to prevent heat loss and ice dams?

Use less energy

Most of our energy use comes from heating and cooling our homes. As the cost of energy continues to rise, it just makes sense for homeowners to look for solutions that will help them use energy more efficiently.

Making the necessary updates on the outside of your home can go a long way to making your home more efficient, meaning your HVAC doesn’t have to work hard enough to keep your home at a comfortable temperature.

There are two simple tasks that homeowners of any skill level can do to keep their home running more efficiently: replacing old, worn-out shoes and weather stripping around doors and windows, and regularly changing your HVAC filter.

When heat escapes through your doors and windows, it can account for up to 30 percent of your structure’s heat loss. This is a large number that you can reduce significantly during an afternoon. Look for a broken or missing latch, clean the old one and replace it with the new one. Use a rubber container rated for outdoor use because it will be able to expand and contract as the house moves.

It is a misconception that your HVAC filter helps clean your indoor air – its role is to protect your system from dust and debris. When the filter is completely locked, it makes it much more difficult for the unit to operate efficiently. By simply replacing the filter on a regular schedule, you can keep your system running at peak efficiency.

Changing your filters should be done every three months or so, but during the winter I do it every month because my system is working overtime to keep me warm.

Make healthy choices

When you have your structure in good shape, you have my blessing to start making some cosmetic changes inside the house.

When planning your next renovation, choose your materials very carefully. Most building materials can do without volatile organic compounds (VOCs) – and some of the cheaper ones can do so for months or even years. Breathing in large quantities of VOC over time can start to make you feel sick at home.

Choose finishes (paints, floors, and cupboards) that contain low or no VOCs for your next renovation. It used to be that choosing VOC-free inks meant sacrifice of quality, but that’s not the case. Just double-check that the ink is actually VOC-free. Some are labeled that way, but then the added pigment is loaded on them.

