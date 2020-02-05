advertisement

Mike Boateng gets comfortable with Priscilla Anyabu, the new daughter of Casa Amor, in Love Island tonight.

In the evening episode, the original boys met to discuss their thoughts on the new islanders in the second villa.

Luke Mabbott asks Mike, “What’s going on with you?”

Mike, who was chasing Jess Gale before the twist of Casa Amor, replies: “Mine is a pleasantly simple scenario. Me and Priscilla click and continue. “

Discussing Priscilla’s new blonde look, Mike admits: “Priscilla blew me away, 100 million percent, she intrigued me, caught me off guard and I love it.”

Speaking alone at home, she giggles: “You’re making me nervous.”

Mike asks, “Isn’t that a good thing?”

Priscilla replies: “It’s good nerves …”

And as Mike says “you know I love you”, could there be more than just a conversation on the cards?

In the original villa, Jess also seems to have his head turned by the new islanders.

Jess updates the girls on her attraction both Ched Uzor and Biggs Chris.

She says, “I feel like I can trust Ched.”

Siânnise answers: “That says a lot.”

Jess adds, “I’m curious. I have to see if I can see Biggs like that too.”

She later tells Biggs, “You are so different. Right now, I’m spending more time with Ched… I feel like I don’t know you as well as Ched. “

But she seems eager to …

Who will win Jess’ heart?

Love Island 2020 continues every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

