advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The reconstruction of the Sta. Lucia franchise as an association signed national middle blocker Mika Reyes.

The Lady Realtors announced the acquisition of Reyes, who switched from Petron to their social media platforms on Wednesday.

Reyes has won four titles in the Philippine Super League, one with F2 Logistics, three with Petron and two with the Best Middle Blocker.

advertisement

In an opinion piece that appeared in the Daily Tribune, Reyes thanked Petron for helping her develop as a player and mature as a person.

“Petron was so good to me,” wrote Reyes. “I am extremely grateful for everything the parent company – San Miguel Corporation – has done to me, and of course for these three memorable years of our relationship.”

“Being with Petron taught me a lot. I became stronger and braver to leave my comfort zone and reach new heights, not only in volleyball but in life in general. I would be forever grateful to the men and women who made my stay at Petron unforgettable. “

The second time Ja moved Reyes clubs. She spent her first years at PSL at F2 Logistics, a de facto extension of De La Salle Lady Spikers, before moving to Petron.

“I have to admit, I was also scared when I switched to Petron in 2016. F2 Logistics is more than just my former team. It’s my family too, ”wrote Reyes. “I practically grew up under coach Ramil De Jesus, who has also been my mentor at De La Salle University since I was 16 years old.”

“This is a game of chance. This is not an easy decision. Fortunately, my loved ones are by my side when I make this decision … So with a heavy heart: Goodbye, Petron. And with a smile on his face: Hello, Sta. Lucia. “

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement