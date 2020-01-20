advertisement

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) – Hundreds of Central American migrants waded along the Suchiate River in southern Mexico on Monday in a new test of US President Donald Trump’s strategy to keep them away from the border US.

Some fought with national guards on the shore while others slipped across Mexican lines and rushed down a rural road in small groups. Immigration officials caught more and chased others into the brush.

Most, however, stayed by the river or stood in its muddy waters to decide what to do next, after being prevented from crossing the border bridge to Ciudad Hidalgo en masse.

“The President of Mexico said he would give us work, an opportunity and a look,” said Esther Madrid, a Honduran saleswoman who left her six children in Honduras. Sitting on a rock among dozens of people who did not know what to do next, she offered only one word when asked if she would consider returning to San Pedro Sula: “Never”.

Mexico’s strategy, developed after the first caravan of migrants at the end of 2018, to divide the mass of people repeatedly and into smaller and smaller groups seems to be working. Over the weekend, government officials convinced around 1,000 people to enter the border bridge legally.

On Monday, migrants were arrested at the river and along the highway. Those who continued could expect a gauntlet of highway checkpoints when trying to move north.

After crossing the river on Monday, the National Immigration Institute of Mexico issued a statement saying it would detain all migrants without legal status, detain them in detention centers and expel those who had not legalized their immigration. status.

As feared, it was the children who suffered the most from the clashes. On the Mexican shore, a 14-year-old unconscious girl was taken for medical treatment. A guard said that she had started convulsing in the commotion.

Later along the highway, a mother sobbed after realizing that her youngest daughter had been separated when migrants tried to escape from the authorities. Sauri Marubeny Ortega had walked with her four daughters, ages 5 to 16. Another migrant who helped her by carrying the 5-year-old child ran in another direction when the migrants dispersed and she was unable to locate them.

“When the federal cars started arriving, he fled that way and I took off after him,” she said. But when she saw an agent catching another girl, she did not know who to help and lost sight of the youngest.

“I am simply begging the person who left her to leave her in a safe place and to notify the police,” said the mother, as members of the Mexican migrant assistance force, Grupo Beta, loaded, along with three of her daughters, in an ambulance. “I don’t want to leave here without my daughter.”

The migrants started the day on the bridge connecting Guatemala and Mexico, where they read aloud a letter asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for permission to cross Mexico en route to the US border.

Mexican officials responded that vested benefits would not be offered. They urged the migrants to enter legally, register at the bridge and apply for protection and work permits if they wanted to stay in Mexico. It was an offer that many migrants viewed with suspicion.

This sent the migrants to Suchiate where hundreds crossed its shallow waters and quickly faced guards.

On the Mexican side, migrants ran from side to side along the river, raising dust and seeking an opening in the ranks of the National Guard troops sent to meet them.

The guards also rushed, trying to get away from the groups and detain people where they could. There were pushes and pushes. Some guards wore plastic riot shields that were hit by stones thrown by migrants, and they sometimes closed a stone in the crowd. Others have jogged to get into position with long staffs. Still others carried assault rifles.

Many migrants returned to the riverside and fewer returned to Guatemala.

“You have two options: you go back to Guatemala or you come with us,” Mexican immigration officials told the migrants who crossed the river. They assured those accompanying them that they would “regularize” their status, but few migrants believed them.

Riot police with shields also appeared on the Guatemala River side, raising questions about the options that actually remained for the migrants.

While the Mexican government claims that migrants are free to enter – and could compete for jobs if they want to stay and work – in practice, it has limited these migrants to the southernmost states while their cases are processed by a slow bureaucracy. Those who do not seek asylum or some protection status would likely be detained and deported.

Trump forced asylum seekers to stay in Mexico or seek protection in Central American countries, effectively removing one of the exhaust valves from previous caravans.

Under threat of trade or other sanctions from the Trump administration, Mexico has ended an earlier practice of allowing migrants to cross its territory unhindered.

The Guatemalan government released new data on Monday showing that 4,000 migrants entered the country through the two main crossings used by migrants last week, and over the weekend nearly 1,700 entered Mexico at two passages. He said 400 people had been expelled from Guatemala.

After two caravans managed to reach the U.S. border in 2018 and early 2019, Mexico began to crack down and, in April 2019, attacked the last caravan attempt, gathering migrants as they descended a highway.

As this week’s caravan approached, Mexico sent soldiers to patrol its southern border and monitored the area with drones. Migrants sometimes travel by caravan because this ensures the security of the number and offers a chance to migrants too poor to pay the smugglers.

In the midst of the chaos of the crossing, some found a warmer welcome.

“We entered a house and the very nice woman told us to stay there, that they (the authorities) were not allowed to enter and she gave us food,” said Bryan Fernández of Honduras. He said he didn’t know what to do now. “If it gets ugly, we don’t know where to go.”

