CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico – Hundreds of Central American migrants ascended Monday through the Suchiate River to southern Mexico to test President Donald Trump’s strategy for Central America to keep them away from the U.S. border.

Some shuffled along the riverbank with national guardsmen, while others slipped through Mexican lines and trudged off in small groups on a country road. The immigration authorities grabbed more there and chased others into the abyss.

Most, however, stayed on the river bank or stood in its muddy water, trying to decide what to do next after being prevented from massively crossing the border bridge into Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

“Mexico’s president said he would give us work and opportunity to look it up,” said Esther Madrid, a Honduran saleswoman who left her six children in Honduras. Sitting on a rock between dozens of people who didn’t know what to do next, she said only one word when asked if she wanted to return to San Pedro Sula: “Never.”

Mexico’s strategy, which was developed after the first caravan in late 2018 to repeat the mass of people and break them down into smaller and smaller groups, seemed to work. At the weekend, government officials were convinced that about 1,000 people should enter the border bridge legally.

Migrants were arrested on the river and along the highway on Monday. Those who continued could expect a number of highway checkpoints while trying to move north.

After crossing the river on Monday, the Mexican Immigration Service issued a statement that illegally immigrants are detained in detention centers and those who have not been legalized are deported.

As feared, the children suffered most from the clashes. An unconscious 14-year-old girl was taken away for medical treatment on the Mexican river bank. A security guard said she started cramping in excitement.

Later on the highway, a mother sobbed after noticing that her youngest daughter had been separated when migrants tried to escape the authorities. Sauri Marubeny Ortega had gone for a walk with her four daughters aged 5 to 16. Another migrant who had helped her carry the 5-year-old ran in a different direction from when the migrants dispersed and she hadn’t been able to find them.

“When the Federales’ cars arrived, he ran away that way and I followed,” she said. But when she saw an agent grab another daughter, she didn’t know who to help and lost sight of the youngest.

“I ask the person who has them to leave them in a safe place and report them to the police,” said the mother, when members of the Mexican group for migration aid, Grupo Beta, loaded her and three of her girls into an ambulance. “I don’t want to go here without my daughter.”

Migrants began the day on the Guatemala-Mexico bridge reading a letter asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for permission to cross Mexico on the way to the U.S. border.

Mexican officials replied that free travel was not offered. They asked migrants to legally enter the country, register at the bridge, and obtain protection and work permits if they wanted to stay in Mexico. It was an offer that many migrants viewed with suspicion.

This sent the migrants down to the Suchiate, where hundreds were demanding its shallow water and soon faced security guards.

On the Mexican side, migrants ran back and forth along the river bank to collect dust and look for an opening in the ranks of the National Guard troops that were being sent to them.

The guards also tried to stay away from groups and keep people where they could. It was pushed and pushed. Some guards carried plastic shields hit by stones thrown by migrants and occasionally pulled a stone back into the crowd. Others jogged to position themselves with long poles. Others carried assault rifles.

Many migrants moved back to the edge of the river and a smaller number returned to Guatemala.

“You have two options: you return to Guatemala or you come with us,” Mexican immigration officials said to migrants who crossed the river. They assured fellow travelers that they would “regulate” their status, but few migrants believed them.

A riot police with a shield also appeared on the Guatemalan side of the river, raising the question of what options the migrants actually had.

The Mexican government says migrants can enter freely – and compete for jobs if they want to stay and work – but most of these migrants stay in the southernmost states while their cases are being processed by slow bureaucracy. Those who do not apply for asylum or protection status would likely be detained and deported.

The Trump administration has caused asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration procedures are in the United States or to seek protection in Central American countries, removing one of the escape valves used by previous caravans. Due to trade threats or other sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, Mexico has dropped an earlier practice that allows migrants to cross their territory freely.

The government of Guatemala released new data on Monday, indicating that 4,000 migrants entered the country via the two main crossings used by migrants last week and nearly 1,700 entered Mexico at two crossings over the weekend. It was said that 400 had been deported from Guatemala.

After two caravans successfully reached the U.S. border in 2018 and early 2019, Mexico started to take action. In April 2019, they raided the last attempt at a caravan and gathered migrants as they walked down a freeway.

As the caravan approached this week, Mexico sent soldiers to patrol the southern border and monitored the area with drones.

