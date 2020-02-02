advertisement

Mighty Sports dethroned Lebanon Al Riyadi (92-81) and won the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship at Shabab Al-Ahli Club in the United Arab Emirates early Sunday (Manila time).

The Filipino team scored a perfect 7-0 and was the first non-Middle Eastern team to lead the tournament.

advertisement

“It is great! It is a great feeling that we made up for a heartbreaking semi-final loss last year. It feels good this year,” said head coach Charles Tiu.

Renaldo Balkman recorded 25 points and nine rebounds, while Andray Blatche scored another double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mighty Sports, who avenged Al Riyadi last season by 84 to 89 in the semi-finals.

Balkman was celebrated as the MVP of the tournament after an average of 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Blatche, who also joined Balkman in the All-Tournament squad, was consistently impressive as he scored double-digit points and rebounded every game.

Mighty Sports got the game going after a tight first half in the third quarter.

Thirdy Ravena prevailed by five points and ensured that Mighty had a lead of 68: 51 over three points in the decisive third.

Mighty has now won three titles in four years after winning the Jones Cup in Taiwan in 2016 and 2019.

“We are delighted with the team’s latest success. Despite the short preparation time, we never thought we could win the event more,” said team owner Alexander Wongchuking.

“With another chance, we will continue to compete here or even in Taiwan to offer a different entertainment for Filipino migrant workers,” added Wongchuking.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement