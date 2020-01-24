advertisement

Mighty Sports survived Fadi El Khatib and the United Arab Emirates with an 88-82 win at the Dubai International Basketball Championship on Thursday at the Shabab Al Ahli Club.

At the start of the tournament, the Filipino representatives relied on the American security guard Mike Williams with 11 teams to ward off the hosts and El Khatib, which is important for the UAE.

Wiliams, who finished 15 points, lost the crucial three points and then prepared Renaldo Balkman for a traffic jam to increase Mighty Sports’ lead to 84-78 in 74 seconds.

He also sunk two more free throws after the UAE pulled within 84-82. Thirdy Ravena sealed the win with a pause after a defensive stop.

However, Mighty Sports trainer Charles Tiu admitted that his team’s performance on their first assignment left something to be desired.

“I have to be a little more patient because technically this is our first game together. But the UAE deserves recognition, they played well, hit the free-throw line often, and El-Khatib is still a great player at his age, ”said Tiu.

“Mikey was great too. As I said, I have complete confidence in him. “

Import Jelan Kendrick led Mighty Sports with 19 points, while former Gilas players Andray Blatche and Balkman each added 15 points while scoring 11 and 9 rebounds, respectively.

Mighty will face Al Ittihad from Lebanon on Friday evening.

