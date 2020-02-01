advertisement

Mighty Sports prevailed against AS Sale of Morocco [80-76] to reach the final of the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in the United Arab Emirates late Friday.

Renaldo Balkman drove the Filipino team with 29 points in 11 out of 16 shooting from the field over five rebounds in 34 minutes.

“It was a tough game and it was good that Renaldo led us to victory,” said Charles Tiu, Mighty Sports coach. “We have to be consistent from start to finish to win the championship.”

Mighty shoots for the title against defending champion Al Riyadi from Lebanon early Sunday.

The Lebanese also had to survive an exciting semi-final when they escaped the Hoops Club [91-90].

Andray Blatche supported Balkman with his sixth straight double in the tournament with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Mikey Williams scored three triple chips with 12 points.

Blatche prevailed 78:66 against Mighty Sports and had a little more than three minutes before AS Sale fought back.

