Unless you are incredibly fit, smart and young, there is very little chance that you would even get into NASA’s astronaut training program, much less likely to fly to the international space station. That is a fact that will poke a little more if you discover that a couple of mice – yes, rodents – were just having the time of their lives, traveling to the ISS in early December and now returning to Earth this week.

The mice were of course not on vacation, but were part of an experiment to test how muscles are affected by the micro gravity environment of the space station. These so-called “Mighty Mice” were genetically modified to improve muscle growth, which scientists believed would help them study the effects of micro gravity on their muscles and bone structure.

Fighting back against the loss of muscle mass is a major concern for astronauts traveling to the international space station. Movement in the micro gravity environment of the ISS does not take much effort, and that means that muscles that are often used on Earth deteriorate in space.

To prevent this, the international space station ISS is equipped with equipment that makes it easier for astronauts to practice in space. This can go hand in hand with maintaining the muscles that the astronauts already have, but scientists are eager to come up with new ways to maintain muscle mass without forcing astronauts to run on a treadmill or stretchable tires and resistance devices for longer periods of time. use.

When people eventually start missions to other planets, such as Mars, exercise may be hard to find. By observing the loss of muscle mass in rodents, researchers hope that the data they collect can reveal secrets that can lead to new solutions and can keep human astronauts muscled for longer.

Image source: NASA

