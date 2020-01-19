advertisement

Championship or bankruptcy.

This is Mighty Sports Philippines’s mission as it enters the United Arab Emirates for the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championships starting January 23.

“To be dull, we really have to win gold. Our goal is to win the championship, or it’s a failed tournament to say the least, ”said coach Charles Tiu.

Much of this goal, however, will be rooted in hopeful NBA teenager Kai Sotto, who, due to past commitments, won’t join the team until he arrives in the Arab city on January 22.

“We won’t have time to integrate it into our system immediately,” added Tiu. “I was hoping to have him for about a week.” But he insisted that he was prepared for the challenge. Mighty Sports is still full of firepower, from amateurs to professionals.

Andray Blatche, Renaldo Balkman, an NBA journeyman, a long-time PBA importer and a mainstay of the Puerto Rican national team, will join Sotto and Gilas Pilipinas. There are also a handful of young talents in Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso and Juan Gomez de Liaño.

And then there are other foreign reinforcements like McKenzie Moore, once the most valuable player in the Australian Top Pro League.

“I think offensively, we are very talented. We have a lot of people who can play games that can score, are very versatile, can score inside and outside. I think offensively, we are complete,” said Tiu. Mighty Sports hopes to shake off the bitter taste of third place in a field where Al Riyadi and African teams will be favorites of the tournament that they would announce the full schedule of the tournament after the Monday draw.

Filipino games that take place here in the Philippines until late at night are broadcast on multiple platforms.

Even so, Tiu said he had confidence that Sotto could easily fit into the team’s system.

“The good thing about Kai is that he is a very smart player. He has no attitude [problem],” he said of the 7-foot-3 bean that is currently training in the United States.

“We sent him videos that show what we’re doing in practice here so he can start because we’re under time pressure,” said Tiu. “But we already know what he can do. He is very talented offensively. With him, Blatche and Balkman together we can be a little problem for the other teams. “INQ

