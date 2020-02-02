advertisement

Mighty Sports was relentless in the first half and relentless in the second. On Sunday morning, Al Riyadi defeated the Philippines with a 92:81 basketball championship.

Renaldo Balkman and Andray Blatche led Mighty again, scoring 25 and 21 points respectively in the win that avenged last year’s semi-final loss to the same Lebanese team. “Andray and Renaldo were great,” said coach Charles Tiu. “You led this team. They were real professionals. “

Balkman, the Puerto Rican dynamo, was a constant force at both ends of the tournament. The World Cup veteran led a run in the third quarter that gave Mighty the necessary momentum before he was named MVP of the tournament after an average of 19.3 points and 7.3 boards.

Blatche, who also had 10 rebounds and four assists, scored big hits and feeds in the payout phase and leveled the finishing touches to Mikey Moore and Thirdy Ravena. Tiu said about Balkman and Blatche, both former NBA talents.

“You started training in Atlanta, and then it worked.”

Michael Efevberha scored 26 points and Dwayne Jackson 20 for Al Riyadi. INQ

